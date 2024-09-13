As Michigan State football preps for its third game of the season this weekend against Prairie View A&M at Spartan Stadium, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and fifth-year senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. reflected on last week's come-from-behind 27-24 win over Maryland and moving forward.

“It was great to see, one of the things we’ve been talking about as coaches is we want to see how our guys respond when we face some adversity,” Hawkins said earlier this week about defeating Maryland. “Being down on the road is a different deal, and super excited about how they responded. They stuck together on the sideline, there was a belief on the sideline that we would win the game.”

Coach Hawkins credited true freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh for his impressive performance in the game against the Terrapins. Marsh collected eight receptions for 194 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

“I think his preparation, his overall approach to the game, his overall approach to life, he’s a well-centered kid, well-grounded," Hawkins said about Marsh. "(He) knows multiple positions on our team, he’s got some leadership qualities, he’s that kind of kid you want in your room."