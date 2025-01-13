Michigan State Transfer Outlook: Wide receiver Omari Kelly

Omari Kelly (Photo by © HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Spartans Illustrated continues its series of individual reviews of each member of the Michigan State Spartans' 2025 transfer portal class. After starting with running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver, we move on to wide receiver Omari Kelly, the Spartans' first transfer portal commitment of the offseason. Kelly pledged to MSU on Dec. 15, 2024. According to Rivals, Kelly is considered a four-star transfer wide receiver and the No. 104 player overall in the transfer portal. To track all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.

CAREER OVERVIEW

Michigan State will be the third program that Kelly has been a part of in his collegiate career. He spent time at Auburn from 2021 through 2023 and Middle Tennessee State in 2024. After signing with the Tigers as a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Kelly spent three seasons with the Tigers He played in 17 games with Auburn and recorded five receptions for 101 yards. Kelly would enter the transfer portal following the 2023 season with hopes of finding more playing time. He would ultimately transfer to Middle Tennessee State. This past fall, Kelly played in 11 games, starting nine games, and had a breakout 2024 season for the Blue Raiders. He recorded 53 receptions for 869 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

HOW DOES KELLY FIT THE SPARTANS' ROSTER?

WHAT SHOULD EXPECTATIONS BE FOR KELLY?