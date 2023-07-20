Michigan State softball has announced another new addition to the 2024 roster.

Catcher Sierra Baldwin is returning to her home state after transferring from North Carolina A&T. In 2023, Baldwin was 28-for-119 (a .235 average) with one home run and 14 RBIs.

Baldwin is a native of Lawton, Michigan - a small town southwest of Kalamazoo and around 77 miles from Michigan State University.

"Sierra is a Michigan native that I am happy to welcome home," said Michigan State softball head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley. "Sierra is an athlete that will add some needed depth at the catcher position. I love that she is hungry to compete and will bring a high softball IQ to our team."

New to the 2024 roster, Baldwin joins incoming freshmen Payton Conroy, Jaeya Butler, Ava Mullen and Makayla Huddleston, and incoming transfers Alexis Ross, Olivia Grey, Mik Anthony, Kaelin Cash, Hannah Hawley and Star Ferguson.