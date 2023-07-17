Michigan State softball has announced the addition of outfielder Star Ferguson for the 2024 season.

Ferguson is a graduate transfer from Texas A&M. Last year, she had a batting average of .267.

"Star is a dynamic player with elite speed," Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley said in a statement. "I look forward to watching her wreak havoc on the base paths and cause trouble for opposing defenses. I love the high-level playing experience she has had throughout her career thus far and look forward to seeing the impact she can make on our program."

Ferguson will join incoming freshmen Payton Conroy, Jaeya Butler, Ava Mullen and Makayla Huddleston, and incoming transfers Alexis Ross, Olivia Grey, Mik Anthony, Kaelin Cash and Hannah Hawley for next season.