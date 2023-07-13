Upon joining MSU, Hawley will have three remaining years of NCAA eligibility. In her freshman season, she had 14 hits, three RBIs and held a batting average of .237.

"Hannah is a lock-down defender behind the plate with an elite arm," Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley said in a statement. "Her experience playing at a high level in the SEC will be an awesome addition to our team on both sides of the ball. Hannah has a bright future ahead of her at Michigan State!"

Hawley is the ninth new addition for MSU to start next season. She will be joined by incoming freshmen Payton Conroy, Jaeya Butler, Ava Mullen and Makayla Huddleston, as well as transfers Alexis Ross, Olivia Grey, Mik Anthony and Kaelin Cash.

In 2023, Michigan State's record was 14-32, finishing last place in the Big Ten with only four conference victories.