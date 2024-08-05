Michigan State's Khris Bogle — a talented, athletic, and long rush end —has compiled a long and productive career thus far, but he is on the verge of a breakout campaign in his final season of college competition.

Bogle, now in his sixth year of college football, began his career at Florida. He was a blue-chip recruit out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the class of 2019, ranking as a four-star prospect and the No. 66 overall player in his class. Bogle held offers from seemingly every school in the country and chose the Gators over Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and others.

Bogle spent three years at Florida before entering the transfer portal and choosing (at the time) to join Mel Tucker and Michigan State ahead of the 2022 season. Since joining the Spartans, Bogle has been hampered by injuries, as he played in just four games in 2022 and also missed two games during the 2023 campaign. Bogle started five games in 2023 (playing in 10 total contests), and he is now expected to play an even larger role as a stand-up rush end in a revamped defense under new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.

After entering the transfer portal in December of 2023, Bogle ultimately decided to withdraw his name and stay in East Lansing under the new Michigan State staff.

Bogle, who has had several different head coaches and coordinators throughout his career, college noted there is a difference between this camp compared to previous ones at Florida and under the Tucker regime at MSU.

“I would say not only with the staff, but with the guys who are being brought in, just the energy level is way higher," Bogle said last week. "Everybody wants to work and stack days.”

The Spartans began fall camp for the 2024 season this past week after an eventful offseason.