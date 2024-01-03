Michigan State players A.J. Hoggard (11), right, Tre Holloman (5), center, and Malik Hall (25) congratulate each other after a good play against Indiana State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Spartans won 87-75. (© Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Trending up: A.J. Hoggard After shooting a less than stellar 31% (18-for-58) from the field in the first six games of the season, Hoggard has turned things around and is starting to look more like the point guard we saw put on a rampage during the NCAA Tournament in March of 2023. The senior point guard was more aggressive in December and it showed in his numbers, averaging 13.3 points and 6.0 assists per game on 54% shooting from the field. His long-range shot has been trending upward as well, albeit on low volume, shooting 42% (6-for-14) from 3-point distance in the month. The best part of the upward trend for Hoggard is that it feels like there's another gear (or two) left for him to shift to. With fellow guards Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins (who also has seen a big uptick in his production after a slow start) also playing at a high level, and guard Tre Holloman taking a step forward in his play, Hoggard has other players he can rely on. Yet, the team simply plays the best when Hoggard is more aggressive. Izzo has been vocal about wanting Hoggard to take on a higher leadership role within the team and he’s seemed to embrace it. If he can hit that other gear, the Spartans will be able to play with just about any team.

Michigan State's Malik Hall makes a 3-pointer against Stony Brook during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Trending slightly down: Malik Hall Hall has had one of the more interesting careers in East Lansing since he came to campus in 2019. The fifth-year senior has missed multiple stretches of time due to injuries throughout his tenure. He’s had many games where he was the best player on the court, and others where you forget he’s out there. Consistency is crucial with Hall. The 6-foot-7 forward made the decision to return this season with the hopes he will be a contributor to another tournament run in March. Along with Hoggard and Walker, he’s counted on to be a leader for a group full of underclassmen. His numbers in December were not bad, but again, the consistency just hasn’t been there the way the Spartans will need it later in the season. Hall had 22 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Nebraska, where he led the Spartans that night in points, rebounds and assists (tied with Hoggard with three). In the Wisconsin game a few nights prior, he had just two points on three shot attempts. Losing the shooting and reliability of Joey Hauser at the four-position from last year's team left the Spartans with a gaping hole. While Hall was never really expected to shoot at the same clip as Hauser, his return was supposed to help fill some of the production at that starting power forward spot. This Michigan State team is guard-oriented and will go where they take them, but Hall becoming a more consistent player each night lifts the team’s ceiling, and his leadership is vital for the Spartans to find success.

Still too early to judge: Coen Carr, Xavier Booker Two of the four freshmen from Izzo’s heralded 2023 freshman class have been solid in limited action this season, with many fans clamoring for more minutes. Carr is averaging 5.2 points per game in 18 minutes per night; while the freshman forward is still raw in his abilities, he shows athletic flashes that will remind you of a younger Zion Williamson. With the Spartans still being somewhat thin in the front-court, Carr will have his opportunities to grow this year, but he still needs time adjusting to this level. His jump shot may still be a year away from improvement, but he can still impact the game in many other ways, most notably as a lob threat and dunker. Booker, the fellow freshman forward, is one of the highest rated recruits Izzo has ever brought to East Lansing, but he has only played 10 minutes per game so far, averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The lack of game action has seemed to frustrate fans more than Booker himself, who has been self-aware of his development. The 6-foot-11 freshman big man has the shooting touch and defensive instincts that will make him an NBA player one day, but today, Izzo is taking his time with him as he still needs to add weight and play stronger. The Spartans have experienced big men who have been through the trenches of a full season. Sophomore forward/center Jaxon Kohler, who is yet to play this season following foot surgery, is expected to return to action soon as well. But Booker will eventually get his time. And it may be this year, it may not.

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Oakland during the second half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)