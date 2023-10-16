The number four pick is MSU's highest ranking in the poll since December 2020 and marks the 11th time a Tom Izzo led team enters the season in the top-five. It is also the second time an Izzo squad enters the season at No. 4, the only other being the 2005-2006 squad. Overall, it is the 21st time Izzo's team enters a season ranked in the preseason poll and the 26th time for the program.

Michigan State men's basketball is entering the season with high expectations , and those are reflected in the preseason AP Poll released Monday. The Spartans will enter the season ranked No. 4 in the country, even receiving one first-place vote.

The Spartans are one of just three Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll, trailing No. 3 Purdue and ahead of No. 25 Illinois.

Kansas was the preseason No. 1 favorite, gathering 46 first-place votes, while Duke earned the No. 2 spot and garnered 11 first-place votes. The Boilermakers earned three first-place votes, while Marquette earned the No. 5 ranking, but UConn at No. 6 earned two first-place votes.

Bill Self's team enters the season for the third time under his leadership as the nation's top ranked team, but the first since 2018-2019. Duke enters season number two under Jon Scheyer while Purdue returns AP player of the year Zach Edey looking to avenge a first round loss as the No. 1 seed in its region last year.

The Golden Eagles return third-team All-American Tyler Kolek and earn the program's highest ranking in the poll since a No. 3 spot in March 1978. MSU knocked Marquette out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round.

The Spartans, meanwhile, return most of its production from a team that earned a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's NCAA Tournament before falling to Kansas State in overtime. The backcourt trio of Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, and Jaden Akins has many fans excited for the team as it is joined by the No. 4 ranked class in the country.

MSU will face off against No. 2 Duke, No. 20 Baylor, and No. 12 Arizona in the non-conference schedule along with a preseason charity scrimmage against No. 9 Tennessee.

The Spartans begin their season on Nov. 6 when James Madison visits East Lansing.