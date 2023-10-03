Curiously, MSU will represent fully 25% of the Big Ten's inventory allotted to NBC's streaming-only platform, Peacock. Five games for the Spartans will be available exclusively on streaming, out of 20 league games granted to the platform each season. That includes the visit by Michigan on Jan. 30.

With the first regular season game just 34 days away, the Michigan State men's basketball season now has start times and broadcast information released for the majority of the season. Only a few select games remain to be fully penciled in, including the first exhibition matchup against Hillsdale College on Oct. 25.

Other notable games (all times Eastern) include the announcement that Michigan State will be getting the earlier game in the Champions Classic when it faces off against Duke at the United Center in Chicago. That Nov. 14 game will be the lone matchup on ESPN for the Spartans this season and will start at 7 p.m. The visit by Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1.

Previously announced is the Acrisure Classic matchup against Arizona at 4:30 p.m. on FOX on Thanksgiving Day, set to start after the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions NFL game, with the Lions looking for a season sweep of the Packers.

Early league play begins with the first Big Ten conference matchup to air on Peacock for the season when Wisconsin visits on Dec. 5. That game will begin at 7 p.m. A visit to Nebraska follows and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN) at 6:30 p.m.

The much anticipated Dec. 16 showdown in Detroit against Baylor will be on FOX and start at 8 p.m. Indiana State's visit to the Breslin Center on Dec. 30 will be on FS1 and start at 2 p.m.

Big Ten play resumes with another matchup on Peacock. Penn State's visit to the Breslin Center on Jan. 4 will be a 7 p.m. start and is exclusively slated for the streaming platform. A visit to Northwestern on Jan. 7 is awaiting a start time, but will be broadcast on BTN.

When MSU visits Maryland in College Park on Jan. 21, the game will air on CBS and start at noon. It will be the first of four games slated for the over the air network. A visit to Wisconsin follows and will be on FS1 with a 8 p.m. start.

The aforementioned visit by arch-rival Michigan on Jan. 30 will be on Peacock and slated for a 9 p.m. start time as the Illinois at Ohio State matchup also on Peacock at 7 p.m. gets the earlier time slot. The visit by Maryland next on the schedule after UM will be either 5:30 or 8 p.m. and be broadcast on FOX when the Terps visit on Feb. 3.

When the Spartans take to the road after Maryland, the visit on Feb. 6 to Minnesota will be the fourth game of the season on Peacock and start at 9 p.m.. Then Illinois will visit East Lansing on Feb. 10 and the 2 p.m. game will air on CBS.

The visit to Ann Arbor on Feb. 17 will be on FOX and is slated for a 8 p.m. start. Following that is the final regular season matchup slated for Peacock as Iowa visits the Breslin Center on Feb. 20. That matchup is set for a 7 p.m. start.

A visit to Purdue on March 2 will be on FOX and is set for 8 p.m., with the season finale at Indiana on March 10 set for 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

The full schedule is available below.