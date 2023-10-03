News More News
Michigan State men's basketball 2023-2024 TV and start times released

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Feb 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska.
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Feb 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska. (© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

With the first regular season game just 34 days away, the Michigan State men's basketball season now has start times and broadcast information released for the majority of the season. Only a few select games remain to be fully penciled in, including the first exhibition matchup against Hillsdale College on Oct. 25.

Curiously, MSU will represent fully 25% of the Big Ten's inventory allotted to NBC's streaming-only platform, Peacock. Five games for the Spartans will be available exclusively on streaming, out of 20 league games granted to the platform each season. That includes the visit by Michigan on Jan. 30.

Other notable games (all times Eastern) include the announcement that Michigan State will be getting the earlier game in the Champions Classic when it faces off against Duke at the United Center in Chicago. That Nov. 14 game will be the lone matchup on ESPN for the Spartans this season and will start at 7 p.m. The visit by Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1.

Previously announced is the Acrisure Classic matchup against Arizona at 4:30 p.m. on FOX on Thanksgiving Day, set to start after the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions NFL game, with the Lions looking for a season sweep of the Packers.

Early league play begins with the first Big Ten conference matchup to air on Peacock for the season when Wisconsin visits on Dec. 5. That game will begin at 7 p.m. A visit to Nebraska follows and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN) at 6:30 p.m.

The much anticipated Dec. 16 showdown in Detroit against Baylor will be on FOX and start at 8 p.m. Indiana State's visit to the Breslin Center on Dec. 30 will be on FS1 and start at 2 p.m.

Big Ten play resumes with another matchup on Peacock. Penn State's visit to the Breslin Center on Jan. 4 will be a 7 p.m. start and is exclusively slated for the streaming platform. A visit to Northwestern on Jan. 7 is awaiting a start time, but will be broadcast on BTN.

When MSU visits Maryland in College Park on Jan. 21, the game will air on CBS and start at noon. It will be the first of four games slated for the over the air network. A visit to Wisconsin follows and will be on FS1 with a 8 p.m. start.

The aforementioned visit by arch-rival Michigan on Jan. 30 will be on Peacock and slated for a 9 p.m. start time as the Illinois at Ohio State matchup also on Peacock at 7 p.m. gets the earlier time slot. The visit by Maryland next on the schedule after UM will be either 5:30 or 8 p.m. and be broadcast on FOX when the Terps visit on Feb. 3.

When the Spartans take to the road after Maryland, the visit on Feb. 6 to Minnesota will be the fourth game of the season on Peacock and start at 9 p.m.. Then Illinois will visit East Lansing on Feb. 10 and the 2 p.m. game will air on CBS.

The visit to Ann Arbor on Feb. 17 will be on FOX and is slated for a 8 p.m. start. Following that is the final regular season matchup slated for Peacock as Iowa visits the Breslin Center on Feb. 20. That matchup is set for a 7 p.m. start.

A visit to Purdue on March 2 will be on FOX and is set for 8 p.m., with the season finale at Indiana on March 10 set for 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

The full schedule is available below.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2023-2024 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (ET)/TV

Oct. 25

Hillsdale (exh)

East Lansing, MI

TBD/TBD

Oct. 29

Tennessee (exh)

East Lansing, MI

3:30 pm/BTN

Nov. 6

James Madison

East Lansing, MI

8:30 pm/BTN

Nov. 9

Southern Indiana

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/BTN

Nov. 14

Duke*

Chicago, IL

7 pm/ESPN

Nov. 17

Butler+

East Lansing, MI

6:30 pm/FS1

Nov. 19

Alcorn State^

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

Nov. 23

Arizona^

Palm Springs, CA

4:30 pm/FOX

Nov. 28

Georgia Southern

East Lansing, MI

6:30 pm/BTN

Dec. 5

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/Peacock

Dec. 10

at Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

6:30 pm/BTN

Dec. 16

Baylor

Detroit, MI

8 pm/FOX

Dec. 18

Oakland

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/BTN

Dec. 21

Stony Brook

East Lansing, MI

TBD/TBD

Dec. 30

Indiana State

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Jan. 4

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/Peacock

Jan. 7

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

TBD/BTN

Jan. 11

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

9 pm/FS1

Jan. 14

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

12 or 4 pm/BTN

Jan. 18

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

6:30 pm/FS1

Jan. 21

at Maryland

College Park, MD

12 pm/CBS

Jan. 26

at Wisconsin

Madison, WI

8 pm/FS1

Jan. 30

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/Peacock

Feb. 3

Maryland

East Lansing, MI

5:30 or 8 pm/FOX

Feb. 6

Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

9 pm/Peacock

Feb. 10

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/CBS

Feb. 14

Penn State

State College, PA

6:30 pm/BTN

Feb. 17

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Feb. 20

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/Peacock

Feb. 25

Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

4 pm/CBS

March 2

at Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

8 pm/FOX

March 6

Northwestern

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/BTN

March 10

at Indiana

Bloomington, IN

4:30 pm/CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten Tournament

Minneapolis, MN

Varies by day
*Champions Classic, +Gavitt Tipoff Games, ^Acrisure Classic

________________________________________________________________________________________

