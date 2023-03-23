Michigan State fell to Kansas State, 98-93, in a razor-thin overtime classic in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang brought the Wildcats to the Elite Eight on an abundance of back-cuts and assists from his star point guard Markquis Nowell. The New York native's 20 points and 19 assists propelled the Wildcats throughout the contest. The 19 assists were an NCAA Tournament single game record. His New York counterpart Tyson Walker tied the game at 82 on a drive with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Walker settled into his homecoming as the contest drew on, hitting multiple threes at crucial junctions, including one to put the Spartans up three midway through overtime. The Queens native's 16 points on four-of-seven from three-point range came up short in the Spartans' attempt to keep pace with a Kansas State team that weathered 16 lead changes.

Following an abysmal 12.5% from three-point range (2-16) in the round of 32 victory over Marquette and a 23.3% average over the first two tournament games, the Spartans recovered from deep Thursday, going 52% from long-range. Tyson Walker made his first three of the tournament with under eight minutes left in the first half following his 23-point performance that closed out the round of 32 Sunday. Marquis Nowell, following a 27-point, 3-for-8 from three performance in the Wildcats' victory over Kentucky, facilitated KSU's scoring early with 10 assists in first half. His lob to Keyontae Johnson opened up the scoring en route to an early 5-0 lead. This would plague MSU all game, including what proved to be the final nail in overtime, as Nowell flippantly hit Johnson for a reverse alley-oop for a two-point lead with under a minute left in the extra period. Malik Hall missed the back-end of his trip to the line immediately after, forcing the Spartans to attempt a three inside of 10 seconds. The Spartans were unable to get a shot off, and Nowell glided down the court for a layup as time expired.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXVzZXIgb24gdGhlIGxhc3QgcG9zc2Vzc2lvbiA6IOKAnEkgc2hv dWxkIGhhdmUgc2hvdCB0aGUgYmFsbC4gSeKAmW0gZ29pbmcgdG8gaGF2ZSB0 byBsaXZlIHdpdGggaXQu4oCdPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS3lsZSBBdXN0aW4gKEBr eWxlYmF1c3RpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9reWxl YmF1c3Rpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTA3NDM1NzY3Nzg5OTc3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

MSU snapped its 0-for-5 start on the first possession of the same way they opened up the scoring in the first two tournament games as Mady Sissoko finished a lob from AJ Hoggard. Hoggard led the game with 25 points as he attempted to will MSU over the Wildcats in overtime on multiple finishes at the rim. Joey Hauser hit his first of two early threes as he broke MSU's drought from deep to nod the score at five. The Marquette transfer continued his efficient start with a floater off the glass to give MSU its first lead with eight minutes to play in the first half.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2dnYXJkIGZpbmlzaGVzIHRoZSBnYW1lIHdpdGggMjUgcG9pbnRz IGFuZCBKb2V5IEhhdXNlciBhZGRlZCAxOC48YnI+PGJyPk1hcmtxdWlzIE5v d2VsbCBzZXRzIGEgTkNBQSBUb3VybmFtZW50IHJlY29yZCB3aXRoIDE5IGFz c2lzdHMsIGFjaGlldmluZyBhIGRvdWJsZS1kb3VibGUgYWxvbmdzaWRlIGhp cyAyMCBwb2ludHMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQg KEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTA3MDU2NTA5MTc1Mzk4Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hoggard stopped an 8-0 KSU run on a pair of free throws to bring it within two at 30-28. KSU always had a response. Nowell hit his first three to extend it back to five, a lead that would remain for the waning minutes of the half. KSU shot 7-of-12 from three in the opening 20 minutes to extend its lead to as much as eight as it took a five-point advantage into halftime. Despite the Wildcats out-shooting MSU 62%-40% to start the game, the Spartans actually had a chance to take the lead as the half came to a close, but Cam Carter extended the barrage from deep with another three for a 43-38 lead at half. MSU won on the offensive boards seven to one but failed to convert on second-chance opportunities.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYW5zYXMgU3RhdGUgaGl0IDkgMyYjMzk7cyBpbiBpdHMgZmlyc3Qg dHdvIE5DQUEgVG91cm5hbWVudCBnYW1lcyBjb21iaW5lZC4gSnVzdCBoaXQg NyBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIEF1c3RpbiAo QGt5bGViYXVzdGluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5 bGViYXVzdGluL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM5MDQ1OTcxNzQ0MjY0MTk1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=