Michigan State falls in overtime thriller to Kansas State in Sweet 16
Michigan State fell to Kansas State, 98-93, in a razor-thin overtime classic in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang brought the Wildcats to the Elite Eight on an abundance of back-cuts and assists from his star point guard Markquis Nowell. The New York native's 20 points and 19 assists propelled the Wildcats throughout the contest. The 19 assists were an NCAA Tournament single game record.
His New York counterpart Tyson Walker tied the game at 82 on a drive with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Walker settled into his homecoming as the contest drew on, hitting multiple threes at crucial junctions, including one to put the Spartans up three midway through overtime. The Queens native's 16 points on four-of-seven from three-point range came up short in the Spartans' attempt to keep pace with a Kansas State team that weathered 16 lead changes.
Following an abysmal 12.5% from three-point range (2-16) in the round of 32 victory over Marquette and a 23.3% average over the first two tournament games, the Spartans recovered from deep Thursday, going 52% from long-range. Tyson Walker made his first three of the tournament with under eight minutes left in the first half following his 23-point performance that closed out the round of 32 Sunday.
Marquis Nowell, following a 27-point, 3-for-8 from three performance in the Wildcats' victory over Kentucky, facilitated KSU's scoring early with 10 assists in first half. His lob to Keyontae Johnson opened up the scoring en route to an early 5-0 lead. This would plague MSU all game, including what proved to be the final nail in overtime, as Nowell flippantly hit Johnson for a reverse alley-oop for a two-point lead with under a minute left in the extra period. Malik Hall missed the back-end of his trip to the line immediately after, forcing the Spartans to attempt a three inside of 10 seconds. The Spartans were unable to get a shot off, and Nowell glided down the court for a layup as time expired.
MSU snapped its 0-for-5 start on the first possession of the same way they opened up the scoring in the first two tournament games as Mady Sissoko finished a lob from AJ Hoggard. Hoggard led the game with 25 points as he attempted to will MSU over the Wildcats in overtime on multiple finishes at the rim.
Joey Hauser hit his first of two early threes as he broke MSU's drought from deep to nod the score at five. The Marquette transfer continued his efficient start with a floater off the glass to give MSU its first lead with eight minutes to play in the first half.
Hoggard stopped an 8-0 KSU run on a pair of free throws to bring it within two at 30-28. KSU always had a response. Nowell hit his first three to extend it back to five, a lead that would remain for the waning minutes of the half. KSU shot 7-of-12 from three in the opening 20 minutes to extend its lead to as much as eight as it took a five-point advantage into halftime. Despite the Wildcats out-shooting MSU 62%-40% to start the game, the Spartans actually had a chance to take the lead as the half came to a close, but Cam Carter extended the barrage from deep with another three for a 43-38 lead at half. MSU won on the offensive boards seven to one but failed to convert on second-chance opportunities.
Hauser led the Spartans with 12 points in the opening half as Johnson led the Wildcats and the game with 14. Johnson led the way altogether for KSU as game-deciding dunk brought him to 22 points on the night.
Hauser stopped early bleeding in the second half with a three to bring KSU's largest lead (nine-point advantage) down to six. Jaden Akins did the same a few possessions later to bring it within five. KSU seemed to have a step on MSU on every sequence, but MSU made timely shots to keep it within reach. Nowell rolled hs ankle early in the half and MSU took advantage, claiming the lead ack at 55-52 on two consecutive Hoggard finshes through contact to cap a 11-2 run for MSU. Nowell returned and immediately threw a prayer off the glass from three to tie the game at 55 in what was arguably the play of the night.
MSU had gone on its first significant run with KSU reeling and its point guard struggling to get back into the game. But KSU was able to take the lead back before Akins responded with a three for a 58-57 lead. Seemingly on one leg, Nowell continued to run the show, adding to his assist total and keeping the Wildcats within reach. His assist to Johnson inside claimed the one point lead back with over 9 minutes to go.
Walker followed with a huge three to reclaim the lead 67-65 and hit another from to stop a 10-0 Wildcats run with over four minutes to play to bring it within four.
Akins blocked Nowell in the lane as MSU and KSU traded misses before Hoggard earned another trip to the line to bring it to 77-75. Ismael Massoud hit a deep three for KSU, as he was timely in the second half, for a five point lead back at 80-75.
Akins had a response once again from three, but Nowell followed with a tough midrange to bring it back to four before Hall finished a Hoggard miss through contact but failed to complete the three-point play.
With the Spartans trailing by two, Walker drove down the lane for a finish off the glass to tie the game on the Spartans' final possession of regulation.
In overtime, Kansas State outscored Michigan State 16-11. A corner jumper by Massoud off of an inbound play would put the Wildcats up 96-93 with 17 seconds left.
As mentioned above, MSU was not able to get a final shot off, and Nowell added in a layup as time expired, giving Kansas State the 98-93 victory, and knocking the Spartans out of the tournament.
Michigan State finishes the season with an overall record of 21-13, and Tom Izzo's 15th career Sweet 16 appearance.