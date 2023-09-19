Michigan State men's basketball 2023-2024 Big Ten conference schedule
Michigan State men's basketball received its full 2023-2024 league schedule Tuesday over lunchtime. The Big Ten Conference reveled the full conference schedule on the Big Ten Network after pairings were announced back in April.
Michigan State's non-conference schedule was released the first of the month and includes several notable matchups as well. With today's release, the full schedule for the 2023-2024 season, MSU's 125th, is now available.
MSU opens conference play hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 5 before the season's first true road game takes the team to Lincoln to face the Cornhuskers. That will wrap up early league action before finishing the non-conference slate beginning with a neutral court matchup in Detroit again Baylor.
Conference play resumes with Penn State visits East Lansing on Jan. 4. Other notable league games in the month include a visit to Northwestern and Illinois in back-to-back trips to the land of Lincoln along with two-straight road games at Maryland and Wisconsin before a visit from arch rival Michigan to end the month.
February will include a return trip to take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17. Before the rematch, a visit by the Terps on Feb. 3, Illinois on Feb. 10, a road trip to Minnesota on Feb. 6, and a Valentine's Day matchup in State College against Penn State all loom.
The Spartans close out the month of February with two straight home games hosting Iowa and Ohio State.
The Spartans have a gauntlet to run at the finish with a home matchup against Northwestern separating road trips to take on Purdue and Indiana at the end of the season.
The full schedule is available below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Oct. 25
|
Hillsdale (exh)
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Oct. 29
|
Tennessee (exh)
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 6
|
James Madison
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 9
|
Southern Indiana
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 14
|
Duke*
|
Chicago, IL
|
Nov. 17
|
Butler+
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 19
|
Alcorn State^
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 23
|
Arizona^
|
Palm Springs, CA
|
Nov. 28
|
Georgia Southern
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 5
|
Wisconsin
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 10
|
at Nebraska
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Dec. 16
|
Baylor
|
Detroit, MI
|
Dec. 18
|
Oakland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 21
|
Stony Brook
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 29/30
|
Indiana State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 4
|
Penn State
|
State College, PA
|
Jan. 7
|
at Northwestern
|
Evanston, IL
|
Jan. 11
|
at Illinois
|
Champaign, IL
|
Jan. 14
|
Rutgers
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 18
|
Minnesota
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 21
|
at Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
Jan. 26
|
at Wisconsin
|
Madison, WI
|
Jan. 30
|
Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 3
|
Maryland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 6
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Feb. 10
|
Illinois
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 14
|
Penn State
|
State College, PA
|
Feb. 17
|
Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
Feb. 20
|
Iowa
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 25
|
Ohio State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
March 2
|
at Purdue
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
March 6
|
Northwestern
|
East Lansing, MI
|
March 10
|
at Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
March 13-17
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
Minneapolis, MN
Michigan State begins its season with a visit from James Madison on Nov. 6, though exhibition matchups against Hillsdale and a charity game against Tennessee to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts will provide warm-ups first.
Other notable non-conference games include the Champions Classic game in Chicago versus Duke on Nov. 14, the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at the Breslin Center versus Butler on Nov. 14, and the Acrisure Classic will feature a game against Arizona in Palm Springs, California on Thanksgiving Day.