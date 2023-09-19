News More News
ago basketball Edit

Michigan State men's basketball 2023-2024 Big Ten conference schedule

Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

Michigan State men's basketball received its full 2023-2024 league schedule Tuesday over lunchtime. The Big Ten Conference reveled the full conference schedule on the Big Ten Network after pairings were announced back in April.

Michigan State's non-conference schedule was released the first of the month and includes several notable matchups as well. With today's release, the full schedule for the 2023-2024 season, MSU's 125th, is now available.

MSU opens conference play hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 5 before the season's first true road game takes the team to Lincoln to face the Cornhuskers. That will wrap up early league action before finishing the non-conference slate beginning with a neutral court matchup in Detroit again Baylor.

Conference play resumes with Penn State visits East Lansing on Jan. 4. Other notable league games in the month include a visit to Northwestern and Illinois in back-to-back trips to the land of Lincoln along with two-straight road games at Maryland and Wisconsin before a visit from arch rival Michigan to end the month.

February will include a return trip to take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17. Before the rematch, a visit by the Terps on Feb. 3, Illinois on Feb. 10, a road trip to Minnesota on Feb. 6, and a Valentine's Day matchup in State College against Penn State all loom.

The Spartans close out the month of February with two straight home games hosting Iowa and Ohio State.

The Spartans have a gauntlet to run at the finish with a home matchup against Northwestern separating road trips to take on Purdue and Indiana at the end of the season.

The full schedule is available below.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule
Date Opponent Location

Oct. 25

Hillsdale (exh)

East Lansing, MI

Oct. 29

Tennessee (exh)

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 6

James Madison

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 9

Southern Indiana

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 14

Duke*

Chicago, IL

Nov. 17

Butler+

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 19

Alcorn State^

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 23

Arizona^

Palm Springs, CA

Nov. 28

Georgia Southern

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 5

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 10

at Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

Dec. 16

Baylor

Detroit, MI

Dec. 18

Oakland

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 21

Stony Brook

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 29/30

Indiana State

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 4

Penn State

State College, PA

Jan. 7

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Jan. 11

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

Jan. 14

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 18

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 21

at Maryland

College Park, MD

Jan. 26

at Wisconsin

Madison, WI

Jan. 30

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 3

Maryland

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 6

Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 10

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 14

Penn State

State College, PA

Feb. 17

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

Feb. 20

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 25

Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

March 2

at Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

March 6

Northwestern

East Lansing, MI

March 10

at Indiana

Bloomington, IN

March 13-17

Big Ten Tournament

Minneapolis, MN
*Champions Classic, +Gavitt Tipoff Games, ^Acrisure Classic

Michigan State begins its season with a visit from James Madison on Nov. 6, though exhibition matchups against Hillsdale and a charity game against Tennessee to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts will provide warm-ups first.

Other notable non-conference games include the Champions Classic game in Chicago versus Duke on Nov. 14, the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup at the Breslin Center versus Butler on Nov. 14, and the Acrisure Classic will feature a game against Arizona in Palm Springs, California on Thanksgiving Day.

Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}