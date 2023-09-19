Michigan State's non-conference schedule was released the first of the month and includes several notable matchups as well. With today's release, the full schedule for the 2023-2024 season, MSU's 125th, is now available.

Michigan State men's basketball received its full 2023-2024 league schedule Tuesday over lunchtime. The Big Ten Conference reveled the full conference schedule on the Big Ten Network after pairings were announced back in April .

MSU opens conference play hosting Wisconsin on Dec. 5 before the season's first true road game takes the team to Lincoln to face the Cornhuskers. That will wrap up early league action before finishing the non-conference slate beginning with a neutral court matchup in Detroit again Baylor.

Conference play resumes with Penn State visits East Lansing on Jan. 4. Other notable league games in the month include a visit to Northwestern and Illinois in back-to-back trips to the land of Lincoln along with two-straight road games at Maryland and Wisconsin before a visit from arch rival Michigan to end the month.

February will include a return trip to take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Feb. 17. Before the rematch, a visit by the Terps on Feb. 3, Illinois on Feb. 10, a road trip to Minnesota on Feb. 6, and a Valentine's Day matchup in State College against Penn State all loom.

The Spartans close out the month of February with two straight home games hosting Iowa and Ohio State.

The Spartans have a gauntlet to run at the finish with a home matchup against Northwestern separating road trips to take on Purdue and Indiana at the end of the season.

The full schedule is available below.