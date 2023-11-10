Michigan State is coming off a victory. That is something that has not been said in this column for the past several weeks. The Spartans' 20-17 win over Nebraska on senior day last Saturday could rejuvenate MSU after the program dealt with six-straight losses prior to that. MSU (3-6 overall, 1-5 in Big Ten play) now looks to build on that momentum, but the Spartans are in for an incredibly difficult challenge this weekend as the team travels to Columbus to take on the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 in conference play) Ohio State currently ranks as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 3 in the Associated Press top-25 poll. The prime-time contest on Veterans Day is set to begin at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday at Ohio Stadium (the "Horseshoe") and the game will be broadcast on NBC. Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett looks forward to the challenge against the top-ranked team in the nation. "They're a good team, to be honest," Barnett said about the Buckeyes on Monday. "They always get a lot of great talent down there. (Wide receiver) Marvin Harrison (Jr.) is an outstanding football player, and they have others as well. So, they're not lacking for talent — offense, defense, or anywhere." Under head coach Ryan Day, Ohio State ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring offense (32.8 points per game), and second in scoring defense (10.7 points allowed per game, which also ranks second in the country, behind only Michigan). While perhaps the Buckeyes aren't quite as explosive offensively as the team has been over the past couple of years, OSU still has the No. 1 passing attack in the Big Ten (283.2 yards per game). The game preview is below.

2023 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 3-6 (1-5 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 319.1 total yards, 216.1 passing yards, 103 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 351.53 total yards allowed, 222.33 passing yards allowed, 129.2 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 33.88%

-Third-down defense: 31.62%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 164 (18.22 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 239 (26.56 per game) Ohio State: -Record: 9-0 (6-0 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 417.52 total yards, 283.22 passing yards, 134.3 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 271.18 total yards allowed, 156.78 passing yards allowed, 114.4 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 43.59%

-Third-down defense: 30..66%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 295 (32.78 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 96 (10.67 per game) Current SP+ rankings: -Michigan State: No. 72

-Ohio State: No. 3

Series history/all-time records

-All-time head-to-head record: Ohio State leads 36-15

-Current streak: The Buckeyes have won seven games in a row

-Last Michigan State win: Nov. 21, 2015 (17-14)

-Last Ohio State win: Oct. 8, 2022 (49-20)

-Michigan State all-time record: 729-485-44 (.597)

-Ohio State all-time record: 962-331-53 (.734)

Uniform watch:

Michigan State is going with a green-white-green combination against Ohio State. The green helmet features a white Greek key stripe and green face mask. The jerseys are white with green lettering and numbering. The pants are green.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3Igb3VyIEJyb3RoZXJzLiDwn5+i4pqq77iP8J+fojxicj48YnI+ MTEuMTEuMjM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv R3JlZW48L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NSU5h dGlvbmFsR3VhcmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1JTmF0aW9uYWxH dWFyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBhemt4NEVxc0wiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wYXpreDRFcXNMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hp Z2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMjc2 MzkxMDQzMTAyMzI0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA5 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A closer look at the Veterans Day uniforms can be seen in the images below:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+MTEuMTEuMjMg8J+fouKaqu+4j/Cfn6I8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby95aXVGTm1LUjRYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veWl1Rk5tS1I0 WDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1T VV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjMwMzc4ODQ2NTM5NDg5NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ohio State: Ohio State is going with the all-gray look: gray helmets, gray jerseys and gray pants. The uniforms are accented by scarlet lettering and numbering with white outlines.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmluZyBvbiB0aGUgQ2hhb3Mg8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOFZmQVNpMFVJdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhWZkFTaTBVSXc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9oaW9TdGF0 ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09oaW9TdGF0ZUZC L3N0YXR1cy8xNzIyNjkxMjA5MzY0NDI3MDk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Previous game results:

Michigan State 20, Nebraska 17 Michigan State received the ball to begin the game, and thanks in part to a 46-yard pass from quarterback Katin Houser to tight end Jaylan Franklin, the Spartans found the scoreboard first. The drive eventually stalled, though, and kicker Jonathan Kim knocked through a 35-yard field goal to give MSU an early 3-0 lead. Later in the first quarter, Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham intercepted Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg to give the Spartans the ball back. However, MSU went three-and-out and punted the ball back to the Cornhuskers. Nebraska found end zone in the second quarter after a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Haarberg took the ball into the end zone himself on a five-yard rushing play. The Cornhuskers led 7-3 with 12:40 left in the second quarter. Michigan State responded immediately with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass from Houser to wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (his first career touchdown) that gave the Spartans a 10-7 lead with 9:14 remaining before halftime. The possession also included a 42-yard pass by wide receiver Alante Brown to wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on a tick play. Just before halftime, Nebraska kicker Tristan Alvano added a 24-yard field goal, and the two teams were tied 10-10 at the break. The only score in the third quarter came on a 50-yard field goal from Kim, which put MSU up 13-10 with 5:11 remaining in the quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt came in, as was already planned by the coaching staff, and led a quick, four-play, 38-yard drive that ended in him throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Foster. Michigan State was up 20-10 with 12:43 left to play. Later in the fourth quarter, Haarberg threw another interception, this time to MSU safety Khalil Majeed. Nebraska later got the ball back, however, and found the end zone once again. Running back Emmett Johnson scored a touchdown from four yards out, and after the extra point, the Spartans' lead was down to three points at 20-17. Nebraska's defense then forced a three-and-out and got the ball back to its offense. However, the Michigan State defense stepped up when true freshman defensive end Jalen Thompson strip-sacked Haarberg, which was recovered by MSU linebacker Cal Haladay. A few plays later, Kim missed a field goal, and the Cornhuskers got the ball back with 43 seconds remaining. However, Michigan State's defense held, and the Spartans earned the 20-17 victory, putting an end to a six-game losing streak.

For the full game recap, click here.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3QgdGhlIGpvYiBkb25lIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3NUdFVOczZCTUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zVHRVTnM2Qk1MPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMDk1NDM0MzQ1OTg0MDA2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16 Rutgers put up a fight in this one, but Ohio State eventually won fairly handily. Ohio State got on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle McCord to tight end Gee Scott Jr. The Buckeyes took an early 7-0 lead with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter, but that would be the only touchdown of the first half for either team. Rutgers kicker Jai Patel hit three field goals in the second quarter, including one just before halftime after McCord threw an interception to RU linebacker Mohamed Toure. The Scarlet Knights, surprisingly, led the Buckeyes 9-7 at the break. However, in the third quarter, Ohio State would regain control. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw a pick-six, as OSU cornerback Jordan Hancock returned the interception 95 yards for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson crossed the goal line from five yards out, and the Buckeyes led 21-9. In the fourth quarter, Rutgers made things interesting early. Wimsatt hit wide receiver JaQuae Jackson for a 19-yard passing touchdown. After Patel's extra point, Ohio State's lead was down to just five points, 21-16. However, the Buckeyes took over in the final quarter. McCord connected with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on two four-quarter touchdowns, and the score eventually went final at 36-15. The Buckeyes remain undefeated.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgYSBXIGJhY2sgdG8gQ29sdW1idXMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVja3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1Y2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbHVWUEJTS2ZMdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1VlBC U0tmTHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9o aW9TdGF0ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09oaW9T dGF0ZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODg4NDE3MDkxNzI3NDQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Key matchups:

-Marvin Harrison Jr. versus Dillon Tatum/Chance Rucker: Maybe Ohio State's offense isn't quite as lethal as it was with C.J. Stroud at quarterback, but it is still very good, and features arguably the best wide receiver in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. He leads the Buckeyes with 52 receptions for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns. Harrison is going to be an incredibly difficult matchup for young cornerbacks Dillon Tatum and Chance Rucker, or whoever is defending him on a given play. As of now, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior wide receiver is widely expected to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Tatum has allowed 24 catches on 42 targets against him this season (57.1%) for 308 yards (12.8 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Also according to PFF, Rucker has given up 10 receptions on 24 targets (43.5%) for 115 yards (11.5 yards per reception), with zero touchdowns allowed. Trying to contain Harrison is going to be a tall task, and even the Spartans can do so, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord also has wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate and Julian Fleming to throw to, as well as tight end Cade Stover. There are plenty of playmakers available for the Buckeyes, and there is a reason OSU has the top passing offense in the Big Ten. -Can Michigan State's offense move the ball against Ohio State's defense? Basic question, I know, but Michigan State's chances to win this game are slim, and if the offense is as stagnant as it was against other top-10 teams such as Washington and Michigan (in which the Spartans combined for seven points in those two contests). Quarterback Katin Houser will likely make his fifth-consecutive start, while the status of true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt is still up in the air because if he plays, it will be his fifth this game this season, and he will burn his redshirt. Whoever is under center, and the offense as a whole, has the unenviable task of going up one of the country's best defenses. Ohio State ranks second in the country in scoring defense (10.67 points per game), fifth in total defense (271.1 yards per game) and fourth in passing yards allowed per game (156.7). Additionally, OSU's rushing defense ranks 25th nationally (114.4) and the Buckeyes haven't allowed a rushing touchdown in four-straight Big Ten games. There really is no easy solution for how to attack this unit, and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has his work cut out for him. This is obvious, but essential — the Spartans want to have any chance in this one, the offense has to find a way to pick up third down conversions, sustain drives, and ultimately, find the end zone. Easier said than done, though. Michigan State defensive line versus Ohio State offensive line: If there is maybe one area where MSU might be able to win a matchup, it could be in the trenches. Ohio State doesn't have many weak spots, but the offensive line could be vulnerable. The unit struggled early this season, and only had one 100-yard rusher in its past seven games, when running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 104 yards against Notre Dame on Sept. 23. Henderson then missed time with injury, however, since returning to the lineup over the past two games, he has amassed at least 128 rushing yards in each contest. Still, as a team, Ohio State ranks just seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (134.3). The ground game has gotten better for the Buckeyes, but Michigan State just held a Nebraska team that has the top rushing offense in the Big Ten to more than 36 yards below its average last week. The Cornhuskers came into the game averaging 190.1 rushing yards per game, and finished the loss to the Spartans with 154 yards on the ground. In terms of the pass rush, MSU is coming off of a seven-sack performance versus Nebraska, and ranks fifth in the Big Ten in total sacks with 25. OSU has given up 17 sacks this season, which ranks eight in the conference. The defensive line/pass rush needs to put pressure on McCord and disrupt the passing game, while the Spartans need to contain Henderson on the ground. If the defense can keep the Spartans hanging around and put the offense in good position, perhaps there is a (small) chance for an upset.

Game info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: NBC

-TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

-Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

-Weather Expectations: Clear skies with temperatures around 43 degrees at kickoff and winds blowing north/northeast around five miles per hour

-Current Line: Michigan State +31, according to DraftKings

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYXR1cmRheS4gPGJyPjxicj7wn4aaIHwgTm8uIDEgT2hpbyBTdGF0 ZTxicj7ij7AgfCA3OjMwcG0gRVQ8YnI+8J+TjSB8IENvbHVtYnVzLCBPSDxi cj7wn5O6IHwgTkJDPGJyPvCfk7sgfCBTcGFydGFuIE1lZGlhIE5ldHdvcmsg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZZVmlDenFOZGQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS82WVZpQ3pxTmRkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl IEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMjQwNjE2NzE2MTI1 ODM2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Final thoughts:

Let's be honest here, nobody is really giving Michigan State a chance in this game, and for good reason. There is a scenario where this plays out close to Ohio State's game versus Rutgers last week in which the Spartans keep things close at halftime and gives fan hope, but then the Buckeyes take over in the second half. Ohio State has scored at least 49 points against Michigan State in each of the past three meetings. The total score over those three matchups has been 157 points for OSU, and 39 points for MSU. The Spartans have not defeated the Buckeyes since 2015. It is unlikely that streaks comes to an end in 2023 against the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes.