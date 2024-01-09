Happy New Year, Spartans fans!

The last time I provided a math-based update on the prospects of the Michigan State men's basketball team, the Spartans had just defeated the Baylor Bears in Detroit. Michigan State was able to ride the wave of momentum following that victory into a five-game winning streak, including an impressive win over a tough Indiana State club and the first conference win of the season over Penn State.

But that win streak came to an abrupt end on Sunday night in Evanston, Illinois as Michigan State dropped a road game to the Northwestern Wildcats. Some of the same problems that haunted the Spartans earlier in the season (most notably perimeter defense) reared their ugly head.

Michigan State is just four games into the conference slate, but with a record of just 1-3, the Spartans have already dug a sizable hole. How bad are things? Let's check the math and find out.