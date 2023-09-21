This feels like a blockbuster of a week for the Michigan State Spartans. The first two weeks of the season provided some promising signs, but then revelations about Mel Tucker's conduct came to light.

Then, the Washington Huskies paid a visit to East Lansing. In the first half of last week's game, the Huskies acted without pity, remorse or fear and they absolutely did not stop until they put up 35 points on the Spartan defense after two quarters of play. The score went final art 41-7.

To add to the chaos, the leadership at Michigan State has informed Tucker of their intent to terminate his contract. There is essentially no doubt now. Tucker will not be back.

But the Spartans still have nine games left on the schedule. Even before the season started, the home game against Maryland looked significant. Most experts expected the Spartans to be 2-1 at this juncture. A win in the first game of the Big Ten season could provide some positive momentum that would bolster the hopes of a bowl game.

However, a loss to Maryland could signal near apocalyptic doom for the Spartans' season and beyond. It will be increasingly difficult for the Spartans to get to six wins if they fall short this weekend. A loss could trigger an exodus of players to the transfer portal. The solid feelings of hope that Spartans felt after the Week Two blowout victory over Richmond would melt like a block of metal in steel plant smelter.

In other words, Saturday is starting to feel like Judgment Day.

The good news is that the Spartans still have the power to prevent this dark fate. The future has not been written. There is no fate but what they make for themselves. MSU needs to prove that on the field this Saturday.