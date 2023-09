Ben Nichols, an in-state class of 2026 offensive lineman out of Davison High School, returned to Michigan State for a game-day visit this past Saturday. This was Nichols' fourth visit to East Lansing this year.

Despite Michigan State's lopsided 41-7 loss to Washington this past weekend, and the current turmoil surrounding the program amidst the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans continue to be toward the top of Nichols' early list.

Following the unofficial visit, Nichols spoke to Spartans Illustrated and detailed his most recent experience to Michigan State.

Nichols was accompanied on the trip by his parents, and they all had a great time in East Lansing.

"It was still an amazing time," Nichols said about his latest visit to MSU. "There was great hospitality and it was still an awesome experience (despite the score of the game)."