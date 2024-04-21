Michigan State hosted its "Spring Showcase" event on Saturday to conclude its 2024 spring football practice schedule. The showcase included some offense versus defense scrimmaging and it was the first time that MSU fans got a chance to watch the Spartans under head coach Jonathan Smith.

In addition to the fans in the stands, several recruits came to East Lansing to take in the event. One of those prospects who was in attendance was rising class of 2025 tight end Matt Henderson, who Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak certainly has his eyes on.

Henderson thoroughly enjoyed his first trip to Michigan State and was able to bond with Wozniak ("Coach Woz") and learn more about the football program. In fact, he set up an official visit with MSU and will arrive back in East Lansing during the weekend of June 21.

Michigan State offered Henderson earlier this month and his relationship with Wozniak and the Spartans has developed from there.

"When Michigan State offered, it was an unreal opportunity," Henderson told Spartans Illustrated. "It was my first Big Ten offer and I was extremely grateful. Since then, Coach Woz has kept in great touch with me, trying to get to know me better."

Following the visit, Henderson detailed his trip with Spartans Illustrated and provided updates on where he stands in his recruitment.