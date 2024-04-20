Michigan State Spring Showcase rapid analysis: Chiles, Marsh, more thoughts
Spartan fans got their first look at Jonathan Smith’s team inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday.
Michigan State had its Spring Showcase which featured an 11-on-11 scrimmage portion. The scrimmage had four 10-minute quarters with a running clock. The rosters were not split. It was simply offense vs. defense, which allowed viewers to see the first team offense match up against the first team defense.
Here is my rapid analysis from the Spring Showcase:
Consistency is the key for Aidan Chiles
Arguably the biggest addition to the Spartans during the offseason so far has been quarterback Aidan Chiles. Sure, he showed flashes on Saturday, but consistency will be the key with the athletic Chiles, especially on downfield passes. Montorie Foster Jr. - and even Nate Carter coming out of the backfield - seemed to be his most reliable guys.
Chiles’ ability to extend plays was also on display. In the third quarter, he spun out of pressure and picked up a first down. That will be a key asset for the Spartans this season, especially if Chiles is under duress.
There is still work to do for Chiles. The downfield passes were inconsistent on Saturday. Whether those were miscommunications or just misses by Chiles, he will need to clean those things up. Continuing to establish chemistry with his receivers will be important in the coming months.
Tommy Schuster is a reliable backup quarterback
Tommy Schuster received second team snaps and he looked comfortable throughout the game. That shouldn’t come as a shock considering how experienced he is from his years at North Dakota.
