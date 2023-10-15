Michigan State men's basketball got a huge boost to the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday with the addition of four-star guard prospect Jase Richardson. He announced his decision live on ESPN2 during the Top Flight Invite event in Las Vegas.

Richardson is a 6-foot-4 guard, and son of former Michigan State Spartan Jason Richardson, out of Columbus High School in Miami.

He joins four-star shooting guard Kur Teng and three-star power forward Jesse McCulloch in the class of 2024. Richardson, who ranks as the No. 39 player nationally and No. 11 point guard in the 2024 class, according to Rivals, is a three-level scorer who loves to play-make for teammates.

On the EYBL Nike summer circuit, Richardson was third-team All-EYBL, with averages of 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4 0 assists per game. He culminated his summer at one of high school’s premier basketball summer events, The Peach Jam, by being first-team All-Peach Jam with averages of 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Richardson will be a welcomed addition to the Michigan State Spartans, whom he chose over finalists Alabama and Cincinnati. He add additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, California, Stanford, USC, Washington and several others.

In September, Richardson took an official visit to Michigan State. He discussed that trip with Spartans Illustrated.

"Being able to get back on campus was a great experience," Richardson said last month. "Being able to be there during the 'Grind Week' was a fun thing to be a part of."

He also mentioned that he is close with not only head coach Tom Izzo, but

"I feel like I have a very good relationship with the whole staff," Jase said about MSU. "I feel like the whole staff checks in on me and treats me like family."

On the ESPN2 broadcast, Richardson noted that he will bring "energy" to the Spartans and that he likes the way Michigan State uses it guards, such as A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker.

With Michigan State's 2024 class now sitting at three commitments, look for the Spartans to turn their full attention to five-star small forward Bryson Tucker to try to close out the cycle.