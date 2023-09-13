The Michigan State men's basketball program brought in 2024 four-star point guard Jase Richardson for an official this past weekend.

Richardson, who currently attends Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, ranks as the No. 10 point guard and the No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class.

After the conclusion of the trip, Richardson spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the official visit and gave his thoughts on Michigan State's program.

Richardson was accompanied on the visit by his father, Jason, his mother, Jackie, and his younger brother, Jaxon. This was his second trip to East Lansing after also visiting in October of 2022.