Michigan State men's basketball 2024 power forward commit Jesse McCulloch returned to East Lansing this past weekend for his second official visit to MSU.

Differently than football, in men's basketball, a prospect is allowed to complete a second official visit to the same school, as long as those visits occur in different academic years. McCulloch took his first official visit to Michigan State in March, and later committed to the Spartans in April.

This past weekend was "Grind Week" for the Michigan State program. That means several former players returned to East Lansing to connect, work out and attend events with current coaches, players and recruits.

Following the official visit McCulloch detailed the experience with Spartans Illustrated.

McCulloch brought several family members along with him for the trip: his father (Cedric), mother (Laurie), younger brother (Alex), Aunt Melinda and Uncle Dave.

"It was a great trip," McCulloch excitedly said about the official visit. "I loved playing with the recent guys as well as the alumni. I met a lot of great people, a lot of older people with a lot more knowledge of the campus. Talking to all the coaches (was great). I just love being down there!"