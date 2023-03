The Michigan State men’s basketball team hosted 2024 three-star power forward Jesse McCulloch on an official visit this past weekend. McCulloch and his family arrived in East Lansing late on the night of Friday, March 3 and had a jam-packed weekend with the Spartans, including watching Michigan State defeat Ohio State 84-78 on senior day.

McCulloch, who attends Lutheran East in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and also plays for the Indy Heat on the AAU circuit, has visited MSU multiple times now and the Spartans would love to add the 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward to the program’s 2024 recruiting class. MSU does not yet have a committed player in the class.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with McCulloch after the visit to discuss how the trip went and what his recruiting timeline looks like.