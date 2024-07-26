On Friday and Saturday, Michigan State hosts its last big recruiting weekend of the summer, the annual "Spartan Dawg Con" event. Many former players will also return to campus to connect with the current players and coaches and recruits.

As of Friday morning, roughly two dozen prospects are expected on campus for the Spartans this weekend, including a handful of their 2025 commitments.

Spartans Illustrated subscribers can find the full list of visitors below.