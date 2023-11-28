Newly-hired head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State coaching staff have a little over three weeks until the early signing period (Dec. 20) and are planning to hit the recruiting trail hard in the upcoming days.

As of Monday, Nov. 27, the Spartans hold just eight commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, though it does feature four-star commitments in wide receiver Nicholas Marsh and and cornerback Jaylen Thompson, as well as All-American defensive back Justin Denson Jr., and others. The Spartans staff will likely not be able to fill that entire 2024 recruiting class in the next three weeks, but should be able to grab quite a few commitments. Some of those commitments could come from their previous institution as well.

Below, we take a look at which members of Oregon State's 2024 recruiting class who could be potential top targets for Michigan State. Notably, Oregon State currently holds 13 commitments and has already seen two decommitments in athlete/defensive back Andrew Brinson and offensive lineman Payton Stewart.