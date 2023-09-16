The Spartans will also be looking to get revenge on the Huskies for a 39-28 loss in Seattle last fall.

After what could only be described as a whirlwind week, the Michigan State Spartans will put everything behind them and return to the field on Saturday evening against the No. 8 Washington Huskies .

This will be the fifth matchup all-time between Washington and Michigan State. The Huskies have won each of the last three matchups in 1970, 1997, and 2022. The Spartans' only win over the Huskies came back in 1969 under then-head coach Hugh Duffy Daughtery in the lone matchup in East Lansing to date.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Athletic Department:

- Michigan State hosts No. 8/8 Washington Saturday at 5 p.m. in Spartan Stadium in a matchup of undefeated teams. The Spartans won their first two games at home with victories over Central Michigan (31-7) and Richmond (45-14), while the Huskies also claimed two wins on their home field against Boise State (56-19) and Tulsa (43-10). The game will be streamed live on Peacock with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Chris Simms (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sidelines) on the call.

- Saturday's game marks the fifth meeting between Washington and Michigan State. The Huskies own a 3-1 series advantage, including a 39-28 win in Seattle last season. The Spartans only win in the series was a 27-11 victory in the first-ever meeting on Sept. 20, 1969, in East Lansing.

- Secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who is in his 15th year overall on the Spartan coaching staff, was named acting head coach by MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller on Sunday, Sept. 10. Barnett came back to East Lansing in 2020 after spending two seasons (2018-19) as the defensive coordinator at Florida State. He previously spent 11 seasons (2007-17) as the secondary coach at Michigan State, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator (2015-17) and one as the associate head coach (2017), before departing for FSU. Barnett has coached in four New Year's Six/BCS bowl games with the Spartans (2014 Rose, 2014 Cotton, 2015 CFP Semifinal, 2021 Peach) and has been on staff for three Big Ten Championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015).

- Haller also announced on Sept. 10 that former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, the winningest head coach in school history, will return to the Spartan staff as an associate head coach. After a storied 13 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State football program, Dantonio announced his retirement on Feb. 4, 2020. He finished his career with a record of 114-57 in East Lansing, 132-74 in 16 seasons overall. During his time at the helm of the Spartan program, Dantonio compiled an impressive list of accomplishments including three Big Ten Championships, two victories in the Big Ten Championship Game, victories in the 2014 Rose Bowl and the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff, finishing his career as the winningest football coach in Michigan State history.

- Redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win over Richmond. Kim was 18-of-22 passing for a career-high 292 yards and three touchdowns against the Spiders, and completed a school-record 15 straight passes to close the game. Kim is 36-of-53 passing for 571 yards and five TDs in his first two starts. He leads the Big Ten in passing (285.5 ypg), is tied for first in passing TDs (5), and ranks second in passing efficiency (189.6 rating).

- Michigan State will celebrate the 10-year reunion of the 2013 Big Ten Champion and 2014 Rose Bowl Champion team on Saturday against Washington. Led by head coach Mark Dantonio, Michigan State had a record-setting season in 2013, winning a school-record 13 games, defeating No. 5 Stanford in the 100th Rose Bowl Game, beating No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game for the school's eighth Big Ten title, and finishing No. 3 in both national polls, the highest ranking for the Spartans since 1966. Michigan State (13-1) became just the third team in Big Ten history to win 13 games in a season. Dantonio returned to the Spartans as an associate head coach, beginning on Sept. 10.

- Washington is the first AP Top 10 nonconference opponent to visit Spartan Stadium since No. 7 Oregon in 2015, a 31-28 victory for the Spartans over the Ducks.

- Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter is tied for first in the Big Ten and fourth in the FBS with four rushing touchdowns and ranks third in the league with 112.0 rushing yards per game. Carter became the first Spartan since Jehuu Caulcrick in 2007 to score three touchdowns in a single quarter after running for three scores (2 yards, 44 yards, 6 yards) in the third quarter of the 45-14 win over Richmond in Week 2. The UConn transfer has rushed for 100 yards in his first two games wearing the Green and White (113 yards on 18 carries vs. Central Michigan in Week 1; 111 yards on 19 carries vs. Richmond in Week 2).

- Michigan State's defense ranks among the FBS leaders in third-down conversions (second at .148), sacks (second with 5.0 per game), total defense (fifth with 206.0 ypg), passing defense (fifth with 107.0 ypg) and scoring defense (16th with 10.5 ppg) through the first two weeks of the season. The Spartans allowed just 219 total yards and seven points in the season opener against Central Michigan, while Richmond compiled just 193 yards and 14 points. Both of the Spiders' touchdowns came on Spartan turnovers, and the defense allowed only one touchdown.

- Redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay, who led the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.0) last season, ranks first on the team through two games with 15 tackles, including two for losses. Haladay posted his 12th career double-figure tackle game with 10 stops in the season opener against Central Michigan, and had five tackles and one TFL vs. Richmond. Haladay has 231 tackles, including 18 for losses, during his 31-game Spartan career.