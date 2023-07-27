Let me start off by saying that we hate the fact that we're writing about this. But sometimes we do things we don't want to do because they have to be done. Even though Elon Musk is doing his best to make it difficult to use his $44 billion Twitter X or whatever it's called website/app, sometimes intriguing stuff makes its way on to the app ... and then into the real world. One such thing happened yesterday when Twitter user GoBlueLexi117 shared a threat with the world that she claimed to have received from a Michigan State fan. GoBlueLexi117 isn’t just an ordinary Michigan-affiliated Twitter account – she has over 13,000 followers and has been on Twitter for over 11 years. That's top 1% of Twitter as far as followers go. She's got reach. She helps set narratives. And she claimed that a Michigan State fan wanted to bash her head in if she visited Spartan Stadium for the night game this fall. In a bizarre turn of events, it was revealed by an anonymous Twitter account – LincoInCIay – that Lexi had used her own burner account to send herself the threat, then she took that threat and publicized it as if it was real.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCBzYXlzIOKAnGVkaXQgcHJvZmlsZeKAnSB3aGVuIGl0IGlzIHlv dXIgb3duIGFjY291bnQuIDxicj48YnI+TWljaGlnYW4gZmFucyBhcmUgdG94 aWMgYW5kIHRoZSByZWFzb24gdGhpcyByaXZhbHJ5IGlzIHNvIGhhdGVmdWwu IEp1c3QgbWFraW5nIHRoaW5ncyB1cCB0byBwbGF5IHZpY3RpbS4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pudE9UM01TbmciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K bnRPVDNNU25nPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExpbmNvbG4gQ2xheSAoQExpbmNv SW5DSWF5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xpbmNvSW5D SWF5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjg0MzQ3ODE0Mzc2MDA5NzMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Spartans Illustrated had the opportunity to connect with LincoInCIay (who also runs the MSU_Uniforms twitter account). It was quite the crazy 24+ hours for him as his tweet took on a life of its own. His tweet had nearly 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours. A quote tweet by BarstoolBigCat had nearly 2 million views as well. To say the uncovering of this hoax went viral is an understatement. “I felt it needed to be pointed out,” he told me. “Thought it would do a few hundred likes but did not see this coming. The quote tweet from Big Cat was pretty cool, he is one of my favorite Twitter personalities.” For those who don't spend time on Twitter, this conversation was trending -- which means that it was near the top of the live conversation both last night and throughout the day today. It was LincoInCIay's eagle eye which spotted the fact that made it clear that no Spartan fan had in fact threatened a Michigan fan. Does he want to make himself known? Not at this point he doesn’t. “I am happy with the fact that I’m unknown for now,” the 24-year-old ‘diehard’ Spartan fan from Livonia told Spartans Illustrated. “The people who I want to know that it’s me, know, and I don’t like that much attention -- so being able to keep it under wraps is good with me.” Back to Lexi. After it was made clear that she was caught, to her credit, she did what doesn’t come naturally – she admitted to it, owned it, apologized, and said she was going to do better moving forward. In fact, here are a few of her replies to those who came after her on Twitter:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhdmUgbm90IG1hZGUgZXhjdXNlcyBhdCBhbGwuIFdoYXQgSSBk aWQgd2FzIGxhbWUgYWYuIEFuZCBJZGMgd2hhdCB5b3UgYmVsaWV2ZS4gSSB3 b3VsZG7igJl0IGxlYXZlIHRoYXQgYWNjb3VudCB1cCBpZiBpdCB3YXMgbWlu ZS4gWW91IGNhbiBsaXN0ZW4uIEl04oCZcyBub3QgZ29ubmEgYmUgbWUgcGxh Y2luZyBibGFtZSBhbnl3aGVyZSBvciBvbiBBTllPTkUgZWxzZS4gT25lIG1p c3Rha2UgZG9lc27igJl0IGRlZmluZSBtZS4gU28gdGFrZSBpdCBob3dldmVy IHlvdSBwbGVhc2UuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTGV4aSDwn4+04oCN4pig77iPIChA R29CbHVlTGV4aTExNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H b0JsdWVMZXhpMTE3L3N0YXR1cy8xNjg0NjM3NzY0MTk1Njg4NDQ4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgemVybyBqdXN0aWZpY2F0aW9uIGZvciB3aGF0IEkg ZGlkLiBMb2wuIEnigJl2ZSB0YWtlbiBhY2NvdW50YWJpbGl0eSBhbmQgd2ls bCBjb250aW51ZSB0byBkbyBzby4gTm8sIEnigJltIG5vdCBsb2dnaW5nIG9m Zi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMZXhpIPCfj7TigI3imKDvuI8gKEBHb0JsdWVMZXhp MTE3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvQmx1ZUxleGkx MTcvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODQ2MzU2NDUzNjc0MzExNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3BlLiBOb3QgYSB2aWN0aW0uIFN1ZmZlcmluZyB0aGUgY29uc2Vx dWVuY2VzIG9mIG15IG93biBhY3Rpb25zIGFmdGVyIHRha2luZyBhY2NvdW50 YWJpbGl0eSDwn5mCIGhhdmUgYSBnb29kIGRheSE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMZXhp IPCfj7TigI3imKDvuI8gKEBHb0JsdWVMZXhpMTE3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvQmx1ZUxleGkxMTcvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODQ1OTQ0 MDY4NDg5MzM4ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZWFoLiBJIGRpZG7igJl0IGhhdmUgY29tbW9uIHNlbnNlIGluIHRo aXMgbW9tZW50IG9mIGJlaW5nIHVwc2V0LiBJIG1lc3NlZCB1cC4gQW5kIEki gJlsbCBwYXkgZm9yIGl0LiBJbSBub3QgcnVubmluZyBmcm9tIGl0LjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IExleGkg8J+PtOKAjeKYoO+4jyAoQEdvQmx1ZUxleGkxMTcpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29CbHVlTGV4aTExNy9zdGF0 dXMvMTY4NDM1NzM4NjM1NjU1MTY4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dWx5IDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXRlcmFsbHkgdGhlcmXigJlzIG5vdGhpbmcgeW914oCZcmUgZ29p bmcgdG8gc2F5IHRoYXQgd2lsbCBtYWtlIG1lIGZlZWwgYmFkLiBJIGtub3