Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo spoke on Tuesday at the program's annual media day. While he discussed many topics during his press conference, one thing that stood out was when Izzo asked about his role in the community, and if he feels any pressure to bring fans together throughout a tumultuous situation within the Michigan State football program. Amidst sexual harassment allegations, Mel Tucker was officially fired as Michigan State's head football coach last week. Of course, this situation has nothing to do with Izzo or the men's basketball program. However, Izzo enters his 29th season as the head coach of the Spartans in 2023-2024, and his name is synonymous with Michigan State University. He is beloved by MSU fans, and while he doesn't necessarily have to be the person responsible to try to bridge the gap between frustrated football fans and the university, it is a task he is willing to take on, and he is honored to have a chance to do so. "I'm not excited that I have to feel that way, but I'm proud that I get the opportunity to represent the 650,000 living (Michigan State) alums and a lot of good friends of mine and a lot of people that have put in a lot for this place," Izzo said when asked if he feels any pressure to help bring the community together after this football situation.

This isn't the first time Izzo or Michigan State have gone through adversity throughout his long career. There have been many ups-and-downs throughout his tenure, but Izzo has built one of the most respected and consistent basketball programs in the nation. When tragedy struck Michigan State's campus in February due to a shooting that claimed the lives of three innocent people — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner — and injured several others, it was Izzo who the community looked to for guidance as he was asked to speak at a vigil. While the circumstances were unimaginable, Izzo called the opportunity to speak at the vigil a "privilege." "I always say to a player, 'Unless you've been through something, success never feels quite as good,'" Izzo said. "Well, we've been through something in the last six, seven years, and still won a couple of Big Ten championships, still went to Final Fours. And I feel it's a privilege to have the opportunity to help bring us closer together. When I got the call to speak to our students after the shooting, I can only tell you what a privilege that was. It was an unfortunate privilege, but a (privilege)." The Spartans enter the 2023-2024 season with incredibly high expectations given the team's mix of returning veterans and a star-studded freshman class. Michigan State will likely be ranked in the top-five or top-10 when the preseason polls are released. Izzo prefers it that way as opposed to being an unranked team that nobody is talking about. There is pressure on the Spartans to perform on the basketball court no matter what, but given the struggles and tumult going on with the football program, MSU fans may be even hungrier to see success on the hardwood this season. Izzo is looking to engage the fan base both on and off the court. "When I say I feel the pressure, let me tell you something, everything was great and Michigan State basketball hasn't been to a Final Four in I'll say three years — if we don't count the COVID year (in 2020) — that mean's there's pressure. So that pressure would be there. Is it a little more because of all of the things that happen (with the football program)? Probably. But I do want to engage. I want to engage with our community and our students again because COVID took a lot (from) us."

Izzo pointed to events like the Izzone Campout, which takes place on Munn Field on Friday, as opportunities to connect with the students and the East Lansing community. He even jokingly challenged some of the media members to participate. Additionally, the Spartans will host the program's annual "Michigan State Madness" event on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Breslin Center. This includes autographs, trick-or-treating and introductions for both the men's and women's basketball teams. It will also have performances from the Spartan band/drumline, cheerleaders and dance team. Doors open at 8 p.m. for that event, and admission is free. The event was originally called "Midnight Madness," but it can no longer take place at midnight. While he didn't specify what the exact reasons for the change are, Izzo did mention that he enjoyed having it at that time in the past. "I loved it when we had it at midnight," Izzo said. "We've gotten a little soft. We can't have it at midnight (anymore) for a variety of reasons." Izzo also discussed how the Michigan State men's basketball program has been on the forefront of creative events, such as playing basketball games on two of the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz-Class aircraft carriers, football stadiums and overseas military bases. Despite the criticism MSU received at the time for being too much of a "gimmick," Izzo's priority is to make memories for the players, fans and alumni. "We're at a place where people laughed at us for the first aircraft carrier (game)," Izzo said "They told us that we were a 'gimmick institution,' and were this and we were that, we're playing in Germany, we're playing in Ford Field. "Then all of a sudden, the NCAA copied Ford Field. Now people would die, (former North Carolina head coach) Roy Williams would have died, to play there again. When players come back, these are memory-making moments. The campout is a memory-making moment. Midnight Madness is a memory making moment." As long as Izzo remains the coach of Michigan State, he is looking to create unique and memorable experiences for his players, the fans and the community. "So, I want memory-making experiences here," Izzo said. "As long I'm here, as old as I get, I'm still gonna (look) for memory-making experiences. Those things are all part of it. So, they're all good things and we're gonna get everybody reengaged because that's the job you've gotta do."

Izzo also that he wants to be a "sounding board" for Michigan State vice president and athletic director Alan Haller in the search for a new head football coach. Additionally, Izzo praised the job acting head coach Harlon Barnett has done leading the football team through an extremely difficult situation. He said that he is "there for" Haller, Barnett and the rest of the team, and plans to help in any way he can, which may include using his long list of contacts to his advantage to help find the right person for the head coaching job.