Tom Izzo calls Michigan State's season 'consistently inconsistent'
Following Michigan State's loss to North Carolina in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday, both teams spoke to the media and detailed how the game went from their perspectives.
Out first to break down the game was North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Most notably, Davis shared that MSU's strong start caught the Tar Heels — on their heels.
Michigan State jumped out to an early 17-7 lead in the first eight minutes or so of play, and later led by 12 points, 26-14, with about 9:37 remaining on the clock in the first half. However, North Carolina eventually came storming back, and took a nine-point lead into halftime at 40-31.
"They punched first, their physicality, the will to want to in the first 10 minutes of the game just overwhelmed us," Davis said about Michigan State's start. "They were catching the ball where they wanted to, close to the basket. Blocking, getting layups, second-chance opportunities, defensively they were pushing us off our screens, our spots ... they just were playing better than us.
"We came into the huddle and said, 'We can't talk about any basketball stuff until we join the fight.'"
Following the Tar Heels' comments, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo gave an opening statement and took questions from the media regarding his team's Round of 32 exit.
"I feel bad, we played so well the first 12 minutes," Izzo began.
When asked about the connectivity of his team through all the highs and lows that the Spartans experienced during the 2023-2024 season, Izzo agreed that it would have been easy for his team to fall apart
"I think that says something about their character, maybe my coaching staff, maybe the culture we have," Izzo reflected. "Former players calling, always encouraging. But listen, I am not making any bones about it, we underachieved."
A theme that Izzo stuck with throughout his comments was that he truly felt this team was meant for more.
"I still feel the way I felt in January, February and March — this team was good enough to make a run," Izzo stated firmly.
"Even though we looked like we got killed, I believe everything I've told you the whole year," Izzo continued. "This one is gonna sting a little longer because I think there were times you saw a very good basketball team. Consistency is always what we have preached in this program, and we were consistently inconsistent."
Looking ahead to next season, the roster is going to change significantly with the possible loss of veteran players in Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Malik Hall and Mady Sissoko, along with Davis Smith and Steven Izzo as well.
"I did address those guys in there," Tom Izzo said. "My son [Steven Izzo] said something pretty cool, he said, "It starts in the spring for you guys," and then he corrected himself and said, "No, it starts today," and thats really true because what today is, is what you learn by the tearful reaction from so many of those seniors."
Izzo summarized his comments by sharing that he is not done yet, and that the work for next season will begin for him right away.
"You are as old as you feel, if somebody wants me out, that's fine," Izzo said. "I'll go somewhere else, but I'm gonna coach. I have not finished what I want to accomplish."