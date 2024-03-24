Following Michigan State's loss to North Carolina in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday, both teams spoke to the media and detailed how the game went from their perspectives.

Out first to break down the game was North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Most notably, Davis shared that MSU's strong start caught the Tar Heels — on their heels.

Michigan State jumped out to an early 17-7 lead in the first eight minutes or so of play, and later led by 12 points, 26-14, with about 9:37 remaining on the clock in the first half. However, North Carolina eventually came storming back, and took a nine-point lead into halftime at 40-31.

"They punched first, their physicality, the will to want to in the first 10 minutes of the game just overwhelmed us," Davis said about Michigan State's start. "They were catching the ball where they wanted to, close to the basket. Blocking, getting layups, second-chance opportunities, defensively they were pushing us off our screens, our spots ... they just were playing better than us.

"We came into the huddle and said, 'We can't talk about any basketball stuff until we join the fight.'"

Following the Tar Heels' comments, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo gave an opening statement and took questions from the media regarding his team's Round of 32 exit.

"I feel bad, we played so well the first 12 minutes," Izzo began.