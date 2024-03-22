The Michigan State Spartans advanced in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Mississippi State, 69-51, in Charlotte, NC. Be sure to check out Kevin Thomas' ten thoughts on the game as well as Matt Sheehan's and Carter Elliott's podcast breakdown. Tom Izzo called it an old school win. Here are Kevin Thomas' ten thoughts on how the Spartans can beat the Tar Heels:

GET BACK IN TRANSITION DEFENSE North Carolina technically has two point guards on the floor, No.2 Elliot Cadeau (145 assists) and No.4 RJ Davis (121 assists). Both are excellent passers, and both have a knack for lulling you to sleep and quickly finding someone streaking to the basket in transition (or in half-court sets) -- usually No.55 Harrison Ingram or No.5 Armando Bacot. The Spartans cannot give up easy baskets to the Tar Heels.

TAKE UNC'S SMALL GUYS TO THE RACK As good as Cadeau and Davis are offensively, some of the film -- most notably against North Carolina State -- showed that downhill guys like AJ Hoggard or quicker/faster guys like Tyson Walker can finish at the rim.

MALIK HALL EMERGES Hall struggled against Mississippi State's physical interior defense, but he will get a few more opportunities for one-on-one match-ups in this one. As good as Bacot is as a rebounder, Hall can put him in the spin cycle and get to the rim.

Malik Hall squares up against Mississippi State. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

BIG MEN ON THE BOARDS The center position committee of Mady Sissoko, Carson Cooper, and Jaxon Kohler has to box out, rebound, and maintain an interior presence against one of the most effective rebounding teams in the country. Bacot has 361 rebounds, 108 of which are offensive rebounds, and Ingram has 311 rebounds, 93 of which are offensive rebounds. The Spartans have to at least neutralize these guys.

Carson Cooper at the rim Thursday versus Mississippi State. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)