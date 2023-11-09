Michigan State and interim head coach Harlon Barnett finally broke through last Saturday as the Spartans earned their first victory since Sept. 9, defeating Nebraska by a final score of 20-17 in East Lansing on senior day. This was also the first conference victory for MSU since Nov. 12 of 2022 versus Rutgers. The win meant much more for a typical 3-6 team considering the circumstances the current players and coaches have maintained through this season.

The typical mistakes that derailed this team during its six-game losing skid weren’t exactly absent, but limited enough in order to keep the Cornhuskers at bay. Quarterbacks Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt each threw for a touchdown. The Spartan defense was on point again, intercepting Heinrich Haarberg twice and totaling 12 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Nebraska had more first downs and held the ball longer throughout the game, but the Cornhuskers' three turnovers (there was a lost fumble in addition to the picks) ended up being the difference.

It wasn’t pretty, but it did feel like a classic MSU performance that was highlighted by a stout defensive effort. While most of the attention surrounding the program remains related to the future, the Spartans still have three games to play before they will start making serious decisions about the program's next head coach.

We’ll see how much of the momentum from the victory will carry into Columbus this weekend, where the Spartans have historically not fared well. A down year offensively for the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes has been made up for by a menacing defense.

This week’s throwback column takes us back to 2011, where MSU shut down Ohio State en route to a division title.