Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Ohio State (2011)
Michigan State and interim head coach Harlon Barnett finally broke through last Saturday as the Spartans earned their first victory since Sept. 9, defeating Nebraska by a final score of 20-17 in East Lansing on senior day. This was also the first conference victory for MSU since Nov. 12 of 2022 versus Rutgers. The win meant much more for a typical 3-6 team considering the circumstances the current players and coaches have maintained through this season.
The typical mistakes that derailed this team during its six-game losing skid weren’t exactly absent, but limited enough in order to keep the Cornhuskers at bay. Quarterbacks Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt each threw for a touchdown. The Spartan defense was on point again, intercepting Heinrich Haarberg twice and totaling 12 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Nebraska had more first downs and held the ball longer throughout the game, but the Cornhuskers' three turnovers (there was a lost fumble in addition to the picks) ended up being the difference.
It wasn’t pretty, but it did feel like a classic MSU performance that was highlighted by a stout defensive effort. While most of the attention surrounding the program remains related to the future, the Spartans still have three games to play before they will start making serious decisions about the program's next head coach.
We’ll see how much of the momentum from the victory will carry into Columbus this weekend, where the Spartans have historically not fared well. A down year offensively for the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes has been made up for by a menacing defense.
This week’s throwback column takes us back to 2011, where MSU shut down Ohio State en route to a division title.
Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes
Date: Oct. 1, 2011
Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Final Score: 10-7, Michigan State
All-time Matchup Record: 36-15 Ohio State
2011 Game Recap:
A forgettable 2011 season for Ohio State fans represented the gap between Jim Tressel’s tenure into the blissful Urban Meyer era. Interim head coach Luke Fickell took over for Tressel when he was forced out for not telling his superiors that he knew about players accepting cash and tattoos in violation of NCAA bylaws at the time.
On the other side that day, MSU was starting to build a serious program identity behind the leadership of Mark Dantonio. The No. 1 defense in the nation stormed into Columbus looking to end a seven-game losing skid to the Buckeyes. Several of the players on the MSU team were Ohio natives, including Dantonio.
The Spartans allowed just 178 total yards and 143 yards through the air, while posting nine sacks and stuffing the Buckeyes' ground attack, allowing just 35 yards on 39 rushing attempts.
When the Spartans' defense wasn't making plays, Ohio State was doing what it could to help MSU. The Buckeyes, behind true freshman quarterback Braxton Miller, looked lost all day on offense.
Ohio State's erratic and ineffective offense almost made history. The Buckeyes had not been shut out in 183 home games prior to that contest, and hadn't been shut out anywhere since a 28-0 loss at Michigan on Nov. 20, 1993. Quarterback Joe Bauserman led Ohio State to its only score, a 34-yard pass to Evan Spencer with 10 seconds left. The Spartans then recovered the onside kick.
Michigan State played far from perfect offensively, but was able to control the game with its pace. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Wide receiver B.J. Cunningham, the Big Ten's leading receiver to that point, had nine catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.
MSU won by a final score of 10-7.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
