Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

I consider myself a lucky person. I grew up with a great family and support system that helped and encouraged me to chase my goals in life.
But, there is one thing where I considered myself unlucky – health.
I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease about four years ago. Crohn’s is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Basically, there is random inflammation throughout my entire digestive tract. There are ways to treat it, but it is not a curable disease. I receive regular infusions with hopes of, at best, being put in long-term remission. Being cured from Crohn’s is simply not in the cards.
The doctors at the University of Michigan were the first to diagnose me with Crohn’s after other places were hesitant to do so. I’ve had multiple colonoscopies and endoscopies done at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
Before I go for an infusion or another colonoscopy, I often find myself frustrated. Why did this happen to me? Why can’t there be a cure?
Then, my mind wanders – I could have it so much worse.
There are kids out there who are spending what’s supposed to be the most stress-free, most enjoyable years of their lives in the hospital, getting treatment for whatever illness they have. Their parents and loved ones are going through unimaginable emotional and financial pain.
Once I think about that, my mind goes back to how lucky I truly am. But, what good am I unless I do my part in making those kids’ lives better?
Thinking about them and wishing them well only goes so far. That’s why Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up for Rivals for a Cause. We want to raise money for pediatric cancer research during rivalry week. All proceeds go to the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety will also co-host an in-person event at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday, Oct. 25. There will be a happy hour, a Blue By Ninety live podcast with guest appearances from Spartans Illustrated staffers, Michigan/Michigan State trivia, and a live DJ.
Everyone at Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety encourages those who are fortunate enough to donate to the cause (click here to donate directly). Additionally, $1 from every purchase of North Peak Brewing Company’s Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at the Pretzel Bell in AA and the Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the cause.
Rivals For A Cause Information
Who: Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety, along with North Peak Brewing Company, Pretzel Bell (Ann Arbor), and Jolly Pumpkin (East Lansing)
What: Rivals for a Cause
Where: Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor (226 Main St., Ann Arbor, MI, 48104) and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing (218 Albert St., East Lansing, MI, 48823), along with online content.
When: Throughout the week of Sunday Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 26, including an in-person event at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday Oct. 25.
Why: To benefit pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
List of live events on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Pretzel Bell (Ann Arbor):
- 4 p.m.-6 p.m.: Happy Hour
- 6 p.m.-7 p.m.: Live podcast
- 7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Michigan/Michigan State trivia
- 8 p.m.: Live DJ
How to contribute:
One dollar ($1) from every purchase of North Peak Brewing's Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the fund! Also, donate directly at rivalsforacause.org!
About Rivals For A Cause:
Rivals for a Cause takes the time-honored traditions of rivalries and turns them into funds for one local charity. We want to emphasize the outcome of the competition where the charity emerges victoriously no matter who you root for on game day. Rivals for a Cause will compete…Together!
No matter if you sport Green and White or Maize and Blue on game day, Oct. 26th, we all share the same goal: to fight together for those in need. This year, Rivals for a Cause is benefitting the U-M C.S. Mott’s Children’s Hospital. Our goal is to support the Mott’s mission of helping to fight cancer through innovation and collaboration. Your gift enables the children’s hospital to direct resources where they are most needed or where opportunities are greatest, from upgrading or replacing a critical piece of medical equipment to providing important resources to researchers and clinicians.
About C.S. Mott's:
Behind the doors of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital there exist teams of people who change children’s lives in extraordinary ways. This is where we come together with advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments that change lives.
Since 1903, the University of Michigan has led the way in providing comprehensive, specialized health care for children. Our mission is to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, women, and their families and communities statewide.
From leading-edge heart surgery that's performed in the womb to complete emergency care that's there when you need it, families from all over come to the U-M C.S. Mott Children's Hospital for our pediatric expertise.
