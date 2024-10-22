Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

I consider myself a lucky person. I grew up with a great family and support system that helped and encouraged me to chase my goals in life.

But, there is one thing where I considered myself unlucky – health.

I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease about four years ago. Crohn’s is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Basically, there is random inflammation throughout my entire digestive tract. There are ways to treat it, but it is not a curable disease. I receive regular infusions with hopes of, at best, being put in long-term remission. Being cured from Crohn’s is simply not in the cards.

The doctors at the University of Michigan were the first to diagnose me with Crohn’s after other places were hesitant to do so. I’ve had multiple colonoscopies and endoscopies done at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Before I go for an infusion or another colonoscopy, I often find myself frustrated. Why did this happen to me? Why can’t there be a cure?

Then, my mind wanders – I could have it so much worse.

There are kids out there who are spending what’s supposed to be the most stress-free, most enjoyable years of their lives in the hospital, getting treatment for whatever illness they have. Their parents and loved ones are going through unimaginable emotional and financial pain.

Once I think about that, my mind goes back to how lucky I truly am. But, what good am I unless I do my part in making those kids’ lives better?

Thinking about them and wishing them well only goes so far. That’s why Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up for Rivals for a Cause. We want to raise money for pediatric cancer research during rivalry week. All proceeds go to the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety will also co-host an in-person event at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday, Oct. 25. There will be a happy hour, a Blue By Ninety live podcast with guest appearances from Spartans Illustrated staffers, Michigan/Michigan State trivia, and a live DJ.

Everyone at Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety encourages those who are fortunate enough to donate to the cause (click here to donate directly). Additionally, $1 from every purchase of North Peak Brewing Company’s Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at the Pretzel Bell in AA and the Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the cause.