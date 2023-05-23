We have all of the updates from Michigan State prospects who were in Piscataway, and other news to share — including a rising 2024 quarterback target who is expected to be on campus on Tuesday — in this edition of Recruiting Chops.

Spartans Illustrated was on hand in New Jersey this past weekend for the final stop of the 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional tour.

Courtesy of Adam Friedman and Clint Cosgrove in their recent article "Rivals Camp Series New Jersey: Recruiting Rumor Mill," it appears that 2025 four-star offensive tackle prospect Jayvon McFadden has Michigan State near the top of his list, but it's early in the process.

McFadden will look to get to East Lansing soon.

"Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Maryland are among the early standouts for McFadden. He especially likes Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, what he is doing with the Terrapin program and his emphasis on keeping the best players home.

There will be a number of unofficial visits in the coming months with Oklahoma, Michigan State and Ole Miss among the likely recipients. The four-star offensive lineman is in no hurry to make a commitment and his decision will likely come down to relationships and an offensive line coach that can develop him the most to prepare him for the next level."