Michigan State will host a longtime priority target for an official visit during the weekend of June 2 through June 4. Xadavien Sims, a four-star defensive end in the 2024 class out of Durant High School (Oklahoma), announced his upcoming official visit to MSU on Friday, via Twitter. Sims ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 74 prospect overall in the class of 2024.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+UkiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+8J+SmvCfpI0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9G b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2F5YnR3YVkyOGIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9heWJ0d2FZMjhiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFhh ZGF2aWVuIFNpbXPwn4yf8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yfIChAWGFkYXZpZW5TKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hhZGF2aWVuUy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1 OTU4MTgwNDQ4MTc2NTM3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTks IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

By the time Sims makes the trip, he will already be committed to a program. Sims will make his commitment decision on Saturday, May 20 at the C4 Sports Performance and Fitness pro day in Durant, Oklahoma. Sims, who has over 20 total offers, narrowed his list down to five schools on May 10. His finalists are Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU and Vanderbilt. In addition to MSU, Sims currently has official visits planned for TCU and Vanderbilt later in the month of June. Sean Cooper, the founder and director of C4, is Sims' trainer. Cooper also trains current Michigan State early enrollee true freshman and four-star defensive end Bai Jobe. The MSU coaching staff has built a strong connection with Cooper and several recruits from Oklahoma. Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds stopped by the C4 facilities on Thursday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TL08gdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9EaXJvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfRGlyb248L2E+IHB1bGxpbmcg dXAgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DNFNwb3J0T2ts YWhvbWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEM0U3BvcnRPa2xhaG9tYTwv YT4gY29udGludWluZyB0byByZWNydWl0IG91ciBkdWRlcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0M0RmFtaWx5P3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQzRGYW1pbHk8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVG5NUVA5SlQzbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RuTVFQOUpUM248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2VhbiBDb29wZXIgKEBzZWFu Y29vcGVyX0M0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NlYW5j b29wZXJfQzQvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTkzMDE2NDUzNDYzODE4MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sims was most recently in East Lansing for the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event on April 15, which was essentially Michigan State's spring "game." Cooper accompanied Sims on that trip. Additionally, Sims visited MSU in March for a spring practice, and made trips to see the Spartans in the summer and fall of 2022 as well. Michigan State initially offered Sims in April of 2022. While there have been multiple changes to MSU's defensive line coaches this offseason with the departures of Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan, and to the recruiting department with Saeed Khalif no longer on staff, Sims is very familiar with the program and campus, and has built a good relationship with Reynolds since he was hired in late January. Sims, who recently became a state championship discus thrower, will announce his commitment decision live on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time/3:45 p.m. Central Time. The first weekend of June will be a big one for the Spartans. In addition to Sims, Michigan State has official visits from four-star cornerback commit Jaylen Thompson, four-star wide receiver Jordan Ross, three-star athlete/defensive back Justin Denson, three-star tight end Eric Karner, three-star cornerback Mario Buford, four-star athlete/wide receiver Brauntae Johnson and many others. Check out Spartans Illustrated's running list of 2024 official visitors here (for subscribers).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41QSBkaXNjdXMgU3RhdGUgQ2hhbXBpb27wn6WHPGJyPjE2MeKAmTEw IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Dczk5d1FaZzBGIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ3M5OXdRWmcwRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBYYWRhdmllbiBTaW1z 8J+Mn/CfjJ/wn4yf8J+MnyAoQFhhZGF2aWVuUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YYWRhdmllblMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTcwODQxMDA1MDU5 MzE3Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=