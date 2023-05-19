News More News
2024 four-star DE Xadavien Sims locks in Michigan State official visit

Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

Michigan State will host a longtime priority target for an official visit during the weekend of June 2 through June 4. Xadavien Sims, a four-star defensive end in the 2024 class out of Durant High School (Oklahoma), announced his upcoming official visit to MSU on Friday, via Twitter.

Sims ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 74 prospect overall in the class of 2024.

By the time Sims makes the trip, he will already be committed to a program. Sims will make his commitment decision on Saturday, May 20 at the C4 Sports Performance and Fitness pro day in Durant, Oklahoma.

Sims, who has over 20 total offers, narrowed his list down to five schools on May 10. His finalists are Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU and Vanderbilt.

In addition to MSU, Sims currently has official visits planned for TCU and Vanderbilt later in the month of June.

Sean Cooper, the founder and director of C4, is Sims' trainer. Cooper also trains current Michigan State early enrollee true freshman and four-star defensive end Bai Jobe. The MSU coaching staff has built a strong connection with Cooper and several recruits from Oklahoma.

Michigan State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds stopped by the C4 facilities on Thursday.

Sims was most recently in East Lansing for the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event on April 15, which was essentially Michigan State's spring "game." Cooper accompanied Sims on that trip.

Additionally, Sims visited MSU in March for a spring practice, and made trips to see the Spartans in the summer and fall of 2022 as well. Michigan State initially offered Sims in April of 2022.

While there have been multiple changes to MSU's defensive line coaches this offseason with the departures of Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan, and to the recruiting department with Saeed Khalif no longer on staff, Sims is very familiar with the program and campus, and has built a good relationship with Reynolds since he was hired in late January.

Sims, who recently became a state championship discus thrower, will announce his commitment decision live on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time/3:45 p.m. Central Time.

The first weekend of June will be a big one for the Spartans. In addition to Sims, Michigan State has official visits from four-star cornerback commit Jaylen Thompson, four-star wide receiver Jordan Ross, three-star athlete/defensive back Justin Denson, three-star tight end Eric Karner, three-star cornerback Mario Buford, four-star athlete/wide receiver Brauntae Johnson and many others.

Check out Spartans Illustrated's running list of 2024 official visitors here (for subscribers).

