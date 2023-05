It hasn't taken long for some of the top programs in the country to pursue 2026 linebacker Samu Moala. Michigan State offered the Leuzinger High School (Lawndale, California) prospect in late April, and Moala already has nearly 20 offers as a high school freshman.

Moala spoke with Spartans Illustrated to discuss his offer from MSU, his thoughts on the program and his early recruiting process overall.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!