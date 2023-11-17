As Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 in the Big Ten) heads to Bloomington to take on Indiana (also 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten) this Saturday (noon Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network), Spartans Illustrated caught up with Jim Coyle, publisher of TheHoosier.com, to learn more about IU. Both teams have struggled this season, and it's unlikely either squad is making a postseason appearance (although, there is still a really small chance that Michigan State can earn a bowl berth if the team wins its final two games of the 2023). However, the Old Brass Spittoon is on the line, and both the Spartans and Hoosiers want to take it home. What has gone wrong for Indiana this season? Will the Hoosiers be looking for a new head coach soon? Who are the IU players to watch? Jim answers these questions and more below.

1. Just like Michigan State, Indiana currently sits at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play. What has gone wrong for the Hoosiers, and what were your preseason expectations for IU? Jim: No one really knew what to expect, but I thought Indiana would be lucky to reach the magical six-win bowl eligible mark that would have automatically extended Tom Allen's contract. Indiana's problems started at the beginning of the season. The Hoosiers looked lost offensively and wouldn't truly settle on a starting quarterback until the season was half over. Rod Carey took over at offensive coordinator after Walt Bell was fired and Carey would make the right choice in switching to Brendan Sorsby as QB1. The offense has improved and put 43 points on the board against Illinois in an overtime loss last Saturday. Unfortunately, the defense had a mind-numbing meltdown, giving up 507 passing yards to the Illini's backup quarterback in the 46-43 overtime loss. The defense had been the best unit for Indiana, keeping them in some games. But injuries to the secondary have left some holes on that side of the ball for Indiana. 2. Is head coach Tom Allen's job safe, or do you think the Hoosiers will have a vacancy by the end of the season? Why or why not? Jim: I could fill this page answering this question, partly because I could argue it both ways. I did not believe Indiana would make a move with a $20 million buyout hanging over its head, but I have changed my mind. I think that with the Big Ten's addition of the Pac-12 teams next year, Indiana has no choice but to part ways with Tom Allen and show that the Hoosiers are serious about being competitive in the league. It will be a hard pill to swallow and a lot of disagreement most likely. But a half-filled Memorial Stadium that is nearly empty by the third quarter is not a good look for network TV coverage, recruits, etc. Consistent losing cannot be accepted. There is just too much money involved in football these days.

3. Offensively, Michigan State fans may be familiar with Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby and wide receiver Donaven McCulley. Who else can make an impact for the Hoosiers on that side of the ball on Saturday? Jim: Running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas is lightning fast if he finds a seam, and running back Josh Henderson has continued to heal from a midseason injury and has had his best games in the back-half of the season. Lucas needs to get the ball out in space and Indiana hasn't really found a way to leverage abilities to the degree needed in my opinion. Henderson is a power back that can run if the offensive line gives him the opportunity. 4. Defensively, the Hoosiers rank last (14th) in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (160.9), 11th in passing yards per game allowed (230.2) and last in total yards allowed per game (391.1). Meanwhile, Michigan State ranks 12th in the conference in total offense (305.4 yards per game), 13th in rushing offense (102.1 yards per game) and ninth in passing offense (203.3). Both units have struggled, but which team do you believe has the advantage here and why? Jim: Because Indiana is at home and the defense can and has played well at time, I will give it to the Hoosiers' defense. They have to have the pride to bounce back from the performance they gave at Illinois last week.

5. Michigan State has largely dominated this series, but Indiana has won two of the past three meetings. Last year's contest for the Old Brass Spittoon is a game the two fan bases will remember well for differing reasons. Of course, MSU was up 31-14 in the third quarter, but ultimately lost in double overtime by a final score of 39-31. I suppose what I am trying to ask with all of this is, how big of a rival does the IU fan base consider MSU? And do Hoosiers feel confident about a victory in a 2023 matchup of struggling teams? Jim: Even the best rivalries need winning on both sides and obviously that has not always been the case here. I will say that I think Indiana has done enough in the last few years to cultivate that. It's a game Hoosier fans want to win. I remember being stunned by the Hoosiers' win in 2022. The Old Brass Spittoon has not resided in Bloomington for consecutive seasons for 54 years. That says a lot, but with bowl eligibility gone with the wind, this is something to play for and it is attainable. Indiana needs to win this game to continue to cultivate this rivalry. 6. What is your score prediction? Jim: Indiana certainly has the offense to win this game. Will the defense show up? Prediction: Indiana 36-28.