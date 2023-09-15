Projecting the Michigan State football depth chart versus Washington
The Michigan State Spartans will host the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Peacock.
Michigan State made relatively quick work against an overmatched Richmond Spiders team last week, winning 45-14. Now, the Spartans will face a much tougher opponent as No. 8-ranked Washington comes to East Lansing.
If the task against Washington wasn't already tall enough, the game is also being played amidst the most tumultuous of situations after Mel Tucker's suspension without pay following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint.
Washington has handily defeated its first two opponents (Boise State and Tulsa) and comes into Spartan Stadium with perhaps the most explosive passing attack in college football (currently leading the nation with 472 passing yards per game).
Michigan State acting head coach Harlon Barnett has not provided the public with a depth chart, so here are my predictions for the Spartan starters and reserves against Washington.
Quarterback
Starter: Noah Kim
Backup: Katin Houser
Following a performance against Richmond in which Kim finished 18-for-22 passing after starting the game 0-for-3, and connected on a program record 15 passes in a row, the Spartans' quarterback was named the Big Ten Conference's Offensive Player of the Week.
Against the Spiders, Kim threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while showing a bit of running ability and gaining 21 yards on the ground.
The only real negative to his outing was the slow start to the day, which also occurred versus Central Michigan. Against Washington, however, it would be quite beneficial to come out of the gates at the top of his game.
Katin Houser appeared in late game relief, completing his one and only throw for 11 yards last week.
Running back
Starter: Nathan Carter
Backups (if healthy): Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham
The other offensive star of the day against Richmond was Nate Carter, who carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. So far, he is everything the fans had hoped for when he transferred to MSU from UConn — a highly effective runner with some receiving capabilities out of the backfield. The degree of difficulty ramps up from here, and of concern are the options other than Carter at running back.
Jalen Berger left last week's game with an apparent leg injury, and his shin area was seen in heavy wrapping as he left Spartan Stadium. Jaren Mangham, has yet to make his Michigan State debut due to his health situation, though it seemed as if he was trending to be available last week. It looked as though Mangham was getting ready to play versus Richmond last week, but a setback during warmups appeared to keep him out. The statuses of Berger and Mangham on Saturday remain unclear at this point.
Unfortunately when Jordon Simmons and Davion Primm were given chances against the Spiders, they both promptly lost fumbles — Simmons in his one and only carry and Primm after his fourth rush. Joseph Martinez finished the game as the preferred ball carrier with five rushes for six yards.
Could Michigan State possibly utilize speedy true freshman Jaelon Barbarin versus Washington? Time will tell.
