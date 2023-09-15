The Michigan State Spartans will host the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Peacock. Michigan State made relatively quick work against an overmatched Richmond Spiders team last week, winning 45-14. Now, the Spartans will face a much tougher opponent as No. 8-ranked Washington comes to East Lansing. If the task against Washington wasn't already tall enough, the game is also being played amidst the most tumultuous of situations after Mel Tucker's suspension without pay following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint. Washington has handily defeated its first two opponents (Boise State and Tulsa) and comes into Spartan Stadium with perhaps the most explosive passing attack in college football (currently leading the nation with 472 passing yards per game). Michigan State acting head coach Harlon Barnett has not provided the public with a depth chart, so here are my predictions for the Spartan starters and reserves against Washington.

Noah Kim (MSU)

Quarterback Starter: Noah Kim Backup: Katin Houser Following a performance against Richmond in which Kim finished 18-for-22 passing after starting the game 0-for-3, and connected on a program record 15 passes in a row, the Spartans' quarterback was named the Big Ten Conference's Offensive Player of the Week. Against the Spiders, Kim threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while showing a bit of running ability and gaining 21 yards on the ground. The only real negative to his outing was the slow start to the day, which also occurred versus Central Michigan. Against Washington, however, it would be quite beneficial to come out of the gates at the top of his game. Katin Houser appeared in late game relief, completing his one and only throw for 11 yards last week.

Nathan Carter (MSU)