This is the first-ever Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award for Kim, and the the first for any Michigan State player since running back Kenneth Walker III earned the honor on Nov. 1, 2021.

Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week recognition for Week Two after a strong performance in a 45-14 victory over Richmond on Saturday .

After a slow start against the Spiders in which Kim's first three passes were incomplete, he then completed 18 of his final 19 attempts, including connecting on his final 15 passes of the game, which is a new program record.

Kim finished the game with a final stat line of 18-for-22 (81.8%) for 292 yards and three touchdowns, with zero turnovers. He also had 21 rushing yards. The 292 passing yards marked a career-high for Kim.

Through two games during the 2023 season thus far, Kim has completed 36-of-53 passes (67.9%) for 571 yards. He has thrown five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Each of Kim's five touchdown passes this season have gone to different receivers. In the win against Richmond on Saturday, Kim had an 11-yard touchdown strike to redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, a 13-yard touchdown pass to sixth-year senior tight end Tyneil Hopper and a 45-yard dime for a score to redshirt freshman wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.

In the season opener versus Central Michigan, Kim threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry and an eight-yard touchdown toss to redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr.

Kim currently leads the Big Ten in passing (285.5 yards per game) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns with the aforementioned five. He also ranks second in the conference in passing efficiency (189.6 rating) and total offense (296.0 yards per game).