Michigan State WR Antonio Gates Jr. has been working toward an opportunity
The first catch of Michigan State redshirt freshman wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.'s college career went for a 45-yard touchdown against Richmond, on a beautifully delivered ball from redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim.
Following the game, a 45-14 blowout win for MSU, Gates Jr. detailed the play and how he felt about scoring his first touchdown at the college level. While he enjoyed the moment, he's also looking to build off of it and get better moving forward.
"It felt good, but at the same time, it's football, you've gotta keep playing, next play," Gates Jr. said when asked about his touchdown catch. "But it felt good!"
When the ball was in the air, Gates Jr. was certain he would catch it and get into the end zone.
"Honestly, when I saw the ball, I was just in my line, like it's go time, it's six (points)," Gates Jr. said. "That's just my mindset, fifty-fifty balls aren't fifty-fifty."
Gates Jr. was complimentary of his teammates. He credited Kim for the throw, and the offensive lines for the blocking, and he is ready now ready to prepare for Washington.
"I'm not picky at all," Gates Jr. said about the play. " A touchdown's a touchdown. I gotta give credit to Noah (Kim), credit to my (offensive) line. I think I played very little in that part because all I had to do was catch the ball. So, I didn't really do anything spectacular that nobody else could do on the team. So, it was, it was cool, but we're on to Washington."
While the Spartans' focus immediately shifts to Washington, Gates had a lot of praise for the way Richmond, a FCS team, fought on Saturday.
"Richmond is a great team," Gates Jr. said. "I prepared well for Richmond, we prepared well for Richmond (as a team). But now it's time to re-lock in and focus up."
Of course, the name Antonio Gates will ring a bell for a lot of football fans. Antonio Gates Jr's father, Antonio Gates Sr., who was a three-time NFL All-Pro selection and an eight-time Pro Bowler as a tight end.
The younger Gates was asked what's it like to grow up as the son of Antonio Gates Jr. At one time he may have felt pressure to live up to his father's career, but he doesn't anymore. He's hoping to create his own legacy.
"I think, now that I'm getting older ... I don't really feel (any) pressure," Gates Jr. said about living up to his father's name. "I put in the work and now I just gotta go out there and play. I'm not necessarily trying to beat my dad, I'm trying to be me. I'm trying to be the best version of me, so, there's really never any pressure."
The older Gates doesn't put any additional pressure on his son, and he's just happy that Gates Jr. has found his own path.
"He's just proud of me," Gates Jr. said about Gates Sr. "My Dad is like a regular dad. We don't really conversate about sports much. It's about, you know, 'I'm better than you at the game.' We're real competitive about a lot of other things other than just football.
"Even if I wouldn't have scored (tonight), he just would have been proud of me, just watching me play at a Division I college, at a Big Ten college, one of the best Big Ten colleges there is in the world. He's just proud of me. That's just my father. So, he's just proud of watching his son get there."
Gates Sr. isn't the only one who is proud of the redshirt freshman. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was pleased with the way Gates Jr. has played to begin the 2022 season.
Tucker likes the second-year receivers in Michigan State's group, with Gates Jr., Tyrell Henry and Jaron Glover all having high potential.
"Last week, he did a really good job blocking, and the ball just really never made it to him, (but) he drew a pass interference call," Tucker said about Gates. "He's also a guy who (has) grown tremendously since his (true) freshman year. He can make plays. He's a really good football player — he's got good hands, he's got good speed, he's tough.
"He, (Jaron) Glover and Tyrell (Henry), they came in in the same class. All three of those guys are really good players. I think (Gates') best football is ahead of him. As you could see when he came to the sideline (after his touchdown catch), his teammates were really happy for him because he has worked really hard to get these opportunities to play."
