The first catch of Michigan State redshirt freshman wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr.'s college career went for a 45-yard touchdown against Richmond, on a beautifully delivered ball from redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim.

Following the game, a 45-14 blowout win for MSU, Gates Jr. detailed the play and how he felt about scoring his first touchdown at the college level. While he enjoyed the moment, he's also looking to build off of it and get better moving forward.

"It felt good, but at the same time, it's football, you've gotta keep playing, next play," Gates Jr. said when asked about his touchdown catch. "But it felt good!"

When the ball was in the air, Gates Jr. was certain he would catch it and get into the end zone.

"Honestly, when I saw the ball, I was just in my line, like it's go time, it's six (points)," Gates Jr. said. "That's just my mindset, fifty-fifty balls aren't fifty-fifty."

Gates Jr. was complimentary of his teammates. He credited Kim for the throw, and the offensive lines for the blocking, and he is ready now ready to prepare for Washington.

"I'm not picky at all," Gates Jr. said about the play. " A touchdown's a touchdown. I gotta give credit to Noah (Kim), credit to my (offensive) line. I think I played very little in that part because all I had to do was catch the ball. So, I didn't really do anything spectacular that nobody else could do on the team. So, it was, it was cool, but we're on to Washington."

While the Spartans' focus immediately shifts to Washington, Gates had a lot of praise for the way Richmond, a FCS team, fought on Saturday.

"Richmond is a great team," Gates Jr. said. "I prepared well for Richmond, we prepared well for Richmond (as a team). But now it's time to re-lock in and focus up."