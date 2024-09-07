Spartan Stadium (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

As Michigan State travels for its first road game in the Jonathan Smith era, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Saturday's game at Maryland (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network). Following MSU's game versus Florida Atlantic in Week One, a 16-10 victory, there's some clarity on playing rotations and unfortunately a few players are unavailable due to injury. As there are different personnel utilized dependent on game situations, specifically on defense, there is the potential for a fair amount of different jersey numbers on the field. Let's take a look at how each position could break down.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (No. 2) and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (No. 3) versus Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30. 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Starter: Aidan Chiles Backup: Tommy Schuster Reserves: Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, Atticus Carridine Chiles struggled in his Spartan debut, but took "full responsibility" for MSU's offensive woes in the win over FAU in Week One. He vowed to improve and will look to bounce back in his first ever road start this weekend. Look for more short and intermediate passes to get him in rhythm, possibly with the running backs getting involved in the passing game. If a situation arises in which Chiles needs to leave the field, Schuster will be the first quarterback in off the bench.