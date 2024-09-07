As Michigan State travels for its first road game in the Jonathan Smith era, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Saturday's game at Maryland (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network).
Following MSU's game versus Florida Atlantic in Week One, a 16-10 victory, there's some clarity on playing rotations and unfortunately a few players are unavailable due to injury. As there are different personnel utilized dependent on game situations, specifically on defense, there is the potential for a fair amount of different jersey numbers on the field.
Let's take a look at how each position could break down.
Starter: Aidan Chiles
Backup: Tommy Schuster
Reserves: Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, Atticus Carridine
Chiles struggled in his Spartan debut, but took "full responsibility" for MSU's offensive woes in the win over FAU in Week One. He vowed to improve and will look to bounce back in his first ever road start this weekend. Look for more short and intermediate passes to get him in rhythm, possibly with the running backs getting involved in the passing game. If a situation arises in which Chiles needs to leave the field, Schuster will be the first quarterback in off the bench.
Running Back
Starters: Nate Carter OR Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
Fullback/H-back starter: Jay Coyne
Running back reserves: Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier, Joseph Martinez
Nate Carter got the start against the Owls, but Lynch-Adams was much more productive versus the FAU defense. Lynch-Adams finished with 101 yards and a 63-yard touchdown on only nine carries, and if not for an errant early whistle, was set for another score. Carter disappointingly had half of his carries involve first contact by the defense at or behind the line of scrimmage, making it difficult to have a successful day. I would not expect the true freshman or other reserves to see any action, this should be a strictly two-man assignment unless either becomes unavailable during the game.
Coyne saw a handful of snaps as a lead blocker out of the backfield in Week One. We will see how his use and frequency on the field goes this week, as it is a bit of an unknown at this time to what degree he will be utilized in the offense.