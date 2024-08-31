It could not have been easy to be Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles on Friday.

Put yourself in his shoes for just a moment.

You’re 18-years old. You’re starting your first career game at the most important position on the field in front of 75,000 fans and millions of people following along at home. All eyes are on you. If you make a mistake, there are impactful consequences.

Yeah, with NIL these days, he makes some money, but no amount of money minimizes the pressure and expectation of being a Big Ten starting quarterback at 18 years old.

Chiles isn’t shying away from that, though. He actually seems to embrace it. His confidence probably has a lot to do with that, which was perfectly encapsulated in his “take the over” comment recently.

With confidence comes attention.

When you don’t perform well and you have all that attention and pressure on your shoulders, people naturally want answers.

On Friday night, after a 10-for-24 passing night and a win for the Spartans, Chiles could have gone to the podium and talked about how it was his first start, that he’s only 18-years old and that he was thrilled to get a win. He technically wouldn’t have been wrong if he had said that.

Instead, Chiles showed something that he hasn’t had to show yet in East Lansing, at least in the public eye – accountability.

“It’s me, I’m taking full responsibility for everything that happened today,” Chiles said after the 16-10 win over FAU. “You always want to come out and play football and do what you got to do. I feel like I tried to do that, didn’t do what I’m used to doing. I play football for a living and didn’t come out and perform at my best today. It is what it is. I take full responsibility for everything.”