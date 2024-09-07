Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, the transfer running back from UMass, had a great first game at Michigan State. Rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown was far from expected, but his emergence might be a key factor for the Spartans this season.

Lynch-Adams is in his sixth college football season, after spending time at Rutgers and UMass before finding a home in East Lansing. He had good moments as a Scarlet Knight, gathering 161 yards in 2019 and 159 yards in 2020, with a rushing touchdown in each campaign.

A transfer to UMass saw him record similar stats, as in his first season he had 114 yards and a touchdown, and went down after four games with an injury in 2021. His second season at UMass was a bit better. He had 297 yards and a touchdown, but the team only won one game all season.