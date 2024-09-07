Advertisement
Published Sep 7, 2024
Michigan State RB Kay'ron Lynch-Adams: 'I’m running for more than myself'
Lucca Mazzie  •  Spartans Illustrated
Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, the transfer running back from UMass, had a great first game at Michigan State. Rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown was far from expected, but his emergence might be a key factor for the Spartans this season.

Lynch-Adams is in his sixth college football season, after spending time at Rutgers and UMass before finding a home in East Lansing. He had good moments as a Scarlet Knight, gathering 161 yards in 2019 and 159 yards in 2020, with a rushing touchdown in each campaign.

A transfer to UMass saw him record similar stats, as in his first season he had 114 yards and a touchdown, and went down after four games with an injury in 2021. His second season at UMass was a bit better. He had 297 yards and a touchdown, but the team only won one game all season.

Despite another rough year as a team in 2023, Lynch-Adams broke out. Highlighted by four 100-plus yard games, including 234 yards in a victory over Army, he finished with 1,157 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Entering the 2024 season, Lynch-Adams made a big time transfer to Michigan State, but would end up being the No. 2 back in terms of carries to Nate Carter against Florida Atlantic last week in a 16-10 win. With limited hype around his name because of the already established Carter in the backfield, he was determined to have a big performance.

The starter, Carter, had a tough game, putting up just 48 yards, despite having 19 carries. Lynch-Adams made the most out of his opportunity, finishing with 101 yards, highlighted by a 63-yard touchdown to further the Spartans lead at the time.

“I run with a lot of anger,” Lynch-Adams said. "I’m running for more than myself. Every time I'm out there running the ball, I just know it is for more than myself."

