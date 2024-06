The final official visit weekend of June has arrived and the Michigan State coaching staff will host five prospects from June 21 through June 23 in hopes of finishing off the month strong.

The Spartans have picked up four commitments this month already from three-star wide receiver Bryalon Collier, three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin, and three-star tight end Jayden Savoury, bringing their 2025 recruiting class total to nine pledges as of now.

Could more commits be on the way? Spartans Illustrated takes a look at this weekend's five official visitors and provides the latest on each.