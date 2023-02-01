In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, I wanted to share a little bit about what this day means. This day, powered by the Women’s Sports Foundation, is meant to celebrate girls and women in their contribution to all sports and to inspire more to get involved. NGWSD was founded in 1987 to unite organizations and athletes, and to bring attention to the efforts of girls and women in sports. In 2020, I joined the team of The Only Colors with SB Nation – of course, our team has now moved here to Spartans Illustrated – as someone who was eager to put my thoughts about Michigan State athletics into words. When I was given the opportunity to cover my very first basketball game, I jumped at the chance. Aside from being starstruck by MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo during the postgame press conference, something else I noticed was how out of place I felt. Since that day in 2020, I have gone on to cover many MSU basketball, football and hockey games, and that feeling of being somewhat of an outsider never completely went away. After learning about NGWSD last year, I have reevaluated my feelings about not fitting in. Being able to be present in those rooms as a young woman is something I now view as my own personal glass ceiling busted open and something I hold as one of my proudest ongoing accomplishments. With that point of view in mind, I wanted to share some things from around Michigan State 's various athletics teams where female athletes and women with careers in sports are busting through their own glass ceilings. Just recently, a few members of our Spartans Illustrated team had the opportunity to cover Michigan State gymnastics’ win at home over Michigan. Aside from a great win over a rival, this below tweet struck me as immensely important and is what inspired me to put all of these feelings into words.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfR3lt bmFzdGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0d5bW5hc3RpY3M8 L2E+IHRlYW0gaXMgc3RpbGwgc2lnbmluZyBhdXRvZ3JhcGhzLCBuZWFybHkg YW4gaG91ciBhZnRlciB0aGVpciB2aWN0b3J5IG92ZXIgTWljaGlnYW4uIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92QktWMmpad1FRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdkJLVjJqWndRUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBIYXJucyAoQERh dmlkSGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWRI YXJucy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNzM1MTE0MjU5MzQwMDgzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The dedication of MSU gymnastics to stay after the win and the adoration and excitement in the faces of the young girls waiting in line to meet their heroes reminded me of someone else who used to wait in line to meet her inspirations. Here’s a quick throwback just to embarrass myself ever so slightly.