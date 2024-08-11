Jonathan Kim, a sixth-year senior kicker in his final year of college eligibility, made a significant impact for Michigan State last season. Earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod and leading the Spartans in scoring with 56 points, Kim was one of the few bright spots during a tumultuous season for the Spartans in 2023.

The former North Carolina kicker was used sparingly during his career with the Tar Heels before transferring to Michigan State ahead of the 2023 season, primarily being used as a kickoff specialist for UNC.

It is safe to say that Kim was a plus addition out of the portal, as his impact was felt immediately for the Spartans last season. Kim nailed four field goals of 50-plus yards, ranking him third amongst FBS kickers in 2023. One of his most memorable moments came in Michigan State's loss against Iowa, where he drilled a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. That kick not only set a Kinnick Stadium record, but also ranks fourth all-time for the Spartans.

On the season as a whole, Kim made 13 out of 18 field goals (72.2%) and made all 17 of his point-after-touchdown attempts. He also averaged 63.6 yards on 42 kickoff attempts, with 28 touchbacks.

As he heads into his final collegiate season in 2024, Kim is poised to build on his impressive achievements and leave a lasting legacy. He will now play under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith and co-special teams coordinators Keith Bhonapha (who is also the associate head coach and running backs coach) and Chad Wilt (who also coaches rush ends).

Kim recently spoke about what the 2023 season meant to him, and how he can build on an already solid foundation. He wasn't quite satisfied with his campaign last year.

“Going 72 percent (on field goals) isn’t what I want," Kim admitted. "I think it helped my confidence — getting the game reps for field goals. I had it for kickoffs, but getting it for field goals was helpful. Having a coach that trusted me, and having one now is great for me.”

There have been some changes to kickoffs in recent years, and driving the ball for a touchback is still the primary purpose of the kickoff specialist. Kim, who is both MSU's kickoff specialist as well as the placekicker, knows that his job is still the same as it ever was.

“I’m still just trying to get touchbacks," Kim said. "That’s still the big goal. If it’s not a touchback, just a big hang time.”