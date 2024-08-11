MSU's Jonathan Kim and Ryan Eckley discuss 2024 goals and expectations
Jonathan Kim, a sixth-year senior kicker in his final year of college eligibility, made a significant impact for Michigan State last season. Earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod and leading the Spartans in scoring with 56 points, Kim was one of the few bright spots during a tumultuous season for the Spartans in 2023.
The former North Carolina kicker was used sparingly during his career with the Tar Heels before transferring to Michigan State ahead of the 2023 season, primarily being used as a kickoff specialist for UNC.
It is safe to say that Kim was a plus addition out of the portal, as his impact was felt immediately for the Spartans last season. Kim nailed four field goals of 50-plus yards, ranking him third amongst FBS kickers in 2023. One of his most memorable moments came in Michigan State's loss against Iowa, where he drilled a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. That kick not only set a Kinnick Stadium record, but also ranks fourth all-time for the Spartans.
On the season as a whole, Kim made 13 out of 18 field goals (72.2%) and made all 17 of his point-after-touchdown attempts. He also averaged 63.6 yards on 42 kickoff attempts, with 28 touchbacks.
As he heads into his final collegiate season in 2024, Kim is poised to build on his impressive achievements and leave a lasting legacy. He will now play under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith and co-special teams coordinators Keith Bhonapha (who is also the associate head coach and running backs coach) and Chad Wilt (who also coaches rush ends).
Kim recently spoke about what the 2023 season meant to him, and how he can build on an already solid foundation. He wasn't quite satisfied with his campaign last year.
“Going 72 percent (on field goals) isn’t what I want," Kim admitted. "I think it helped my confidence — getting the game reps for field goals. I had it for kickoffs, but getting it for field goals was helpful. Having a coach that trusted me, and having one now is great for me.”
There have been some changes to kickoffs in recent years, and driving the ball for a touchback is still the primary purpose of the kickoff specialist. Kim, who is both MSU's kickoff specialist as well as the placekicker, knows that his job is still the same as it ever was.
“I’m still just trying to get touchbacks," Kim said. "That’s still the big goal. If it’s not a touchback, just a big hang time.”
The kicker is a recently married man, just like his teammate, running back Nathan Carter, who also recently got married.
Kim thinks that being married while in school is "awesome," and it has its benefits. Kim, who is open about his faith, says that he and Carter are both in groups with other MSU athletes who are married or engaged and it has been beneficial to connect with those who are in a similar stage in life.
“It has been awesome to have another married couple," Kim said. "We have a bible study going on with some other people, some other athletes here at Michigan State, who are also married or engaged. So just getting together and talking through what other newlyweds are going through has been helpful.”
Faith is what drives Kim, and when asked how it plays a role in his game, he mentioned that it means "everything" to him.
“That’s what wakes me up every morning, that’s what drives me, that’s why I’m here today," Kim explained. "God wakes me every morning and has given me my purpose as to why I kick … It’s about praising the Lord.”
According to Kim, he doesn’t pray for every kick, rather he thanks God for the opportunity.
“If I pray that I make it and I don’t then that will put doubt in my mind, so I just really go in and thank God for the opportunity, and I do the best that I can," he said.
In addition to Kim, another specialist the Spartans have found great value in is punter Ryan Eckley. Eckley, who is entering his third year as a Spartan, averaged 46.8 yards per punt in 2023, landing him fifth all-time in average yards per punt in MSU history, and was second in the Big Ten behind only Iowa’s Tory Taylor last year (48.2).
Taylor is now in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, and Eckley has an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in Big Ten punting in 2024. To achieve that, he mentioned that being ready “when your name is called” is what is most important to him to achieving his goals.
When reflecting on the ups and downs of last season, Eckley stated that it was “a good building block and a good stepping stone" of where he would like to head the next two to three years.
"It was a great first year and I only want to go up from here," Eckley said about last year.
Eckley, who is largely self-driven, as many punters are, was adamant that he cannot get complacent.
“I may be punting well, but I have to remember that there’s someone out there who’s working just as hard as me, or doing the same thing I am," Eckley explained. "So I can’t get comfortable. It’s not so much that I’m competing at Michigan State, but I’m competing nationally. I want to put my name out there on a national level rather than something smaller. There’s someone at a different school working just as hard."
Eckley is certainly starting to get his name out there at the national level. He was recently named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List for the 2024 campaign. Last season, Eckley was named as a first-team Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and The Athletic.
Of course, Eckley previous played under head coach Mel Tucker and interim head coach Harlon Barnett (who took over following Tucker's suspension and eventual firing in 2023). He spoke about his relationship with the current staff under Smith.
“I go out there knowing that this staff has confidence in me," Eckley said about the new coaching staff. "I can trust them, and they know when they need me to go out and do my job, they trust me enough to go out and do it every single time. I think there’s a good relationship between coaches and players with this staff.”
While punting success is largely based on statistical performance, Eckley said that he doesn’t have any "numeric goals" in mind, but rather "consistency of foot to ball and being as clean and smooth" as possible. Eckley added, “When my number is being called, just be as consistent as I can.”
In just under three weeks, the Spartans will start their 2024 season against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30.