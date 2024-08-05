The full pads were on for the first time on Monday, as Michigan State enters its second week of fall camp.

Due to the rain, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans had its practice on Monday indoors. Smith noted the only real difference between going indoors and outdoors is that there is more "field space" outdoors, but not much else. He said that the indoor practice facility also provides a "great setup."

Smith was impressed with the energy he saw from his team with heavy contact allowed in some periods.

"First day in full pads today, I was really pleased with the physicality," Smith said. "We actually did some live tackling — a limited amount, but some live tackling. I thought it was good for the guys to continue to progress and play. They're working hard. A week into it, I've been pleased with the effort and attention to detail. We're throwing a lot at them. It's not flawless (or) perfect in any way, but I do appreciate the effort these guys are giving and battling each other day in and day out."

Under the previous regime with Mel Tucker at the helm — before Smith and his staff arrived in East Lansing following Tucker's firing — Michigan State often struggled with injuries. Smith discussed how the team is going to balance live tackling and getting players used to contact with also making an effort to keep players healthy.

"We did some (live tackling) today and it was in a scripted, kind of controlled (setting), about 24 plays of it ... with three groups, eight plays per guy," Smith noted. "We're definitely doing a bunch of drills. The way we're trying to practice and thud tempo, even getting a great body posture to make tackles, but we're staying up and staying off the ground. We'll have a few scrimmages at this camp where it'll be live tackling."

Things will really ramp up at the end of the week, as MSU is expected to have its first team scrimmage on Saturday.

During the scrimmage, Smith is hoping to have various packages ready to go and wants to get a look at a how his team handles different situations — normal down and distance, third down, red zone, two-minute drill, etc. He also wants to get all special teams units reps on Saturday as well. Smith is looking to get a "complete picture" of those thing this coming weekend.

Smith noted that the next two weeks will be "huge" to come together as a team, settling the schematics and figuring out the depth chart before beginning game prep for Michigan State's season-opening game versus Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30 (7 p.m. on Big Ten Network).