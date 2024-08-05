Michigan State's Jonathan Smith sees players 'buying in and working'
The full pads were on for the first time on Monday, as Michigan State enters its second week of fall camp.
Due to the rain, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans had its practice on Monday indoors. Smith noted the only real difference between going indoors and outdoors is that there is more "field space" outdoors, but not much else. He said that the indoor practice facility also provides a "great setup."
Smith was impressed with the energy he saw from his team with heavy contact allowed in some periods.
"First day in full pads today, I was really pleased with the physicality," Smith said. "We actually did some live tackling — a limited amount, but some live tackling. I thought it was good for the guys to continue to progress and play. They're working hard. A week into it, I've been pleased with the effort and attention to detail. We're throwing a lot at them. It's not flawless (or) perfect in any way, but I do appreciate the effort these guys are giving and battling each other day in and day out."
Under the previous regime with Mel Tucker at the helm — before Smith and his staff arrived in East Lansing following Tucker's firing — Michigan State often struggled with injuries. Smith discussed how the team is going to balance live tackling and getting players used to contact with also making an effort to keep players healthy.
"We did some (live tackling) today and it was in a scripted, kind of controlled (setting), about 24 plays of it ... with three groups, eight plays per guy," Smith noted. "We're definitely doing a bunch of drills. The way we're trying to practice and thud tempo, even getting a great body posture to make tackles, but we're staying up and staying off the ground. We'll have a few scrimmages at this camp where it'll be live tackling."
Things will really ramp up at the end of the week, as MSU is expected to have its first team scrimmage on Saturday.
During the scrimmage, Smith is hoping to have various packages ready to go and wants to get a look at a how his team handles different situations — normal down and distance, third down, red zone, two-minute drill, etc. He also wants to get all special teams units reps on Saturday as well. Smith is looking to get a "complete picture" of those thing this coming weekend.
Smith noted that the next two weeks will be "huge" to come together as a team, settling the schematics and figuring out the depth chart before beginning game prep for Michigan State's season-opening game versus Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30 (7 p.m. on Big Ten Network).
Defense catching Smith's attention and certain players getting healthy
Smith praised the play of the defensive line and the front-seven as a whole, noting that the linebackers are playing at a "high level" as well. Smith also mentioned that the specialists are "performing well."
A few defensive line players in particular who Smith mentioned are standing out include redshirt defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (who dealt with injuries in 2023 and in the spring), redshirt sophomore Oregon transfer defensive tackle Ben Roberts, sophomore defensive end Jalen Thompson, sixth-year senior rush end Khris Bogle and others.
Here is one quick offensive note to throw into this section as well. Similarly to VanSumeren, Smith is also happy to see redshirt freshman offensive tackle Stanton Ramil back on the practice field after he dealt with a significant injury in 2023. Smith called Ramil "talented" and "smart" and said that he can help the offensive line room.
Now, let's get back to the defense. The secondary also excites Smith, and he think the defensive unit as a whole has "potential," but he said "it's gotta come together" and there is "still a lot to be decided" as the depth chart shakes out.
Smith was also asked about sophomore linebacker Jordan Hall and how he has progressed. Smith noted that Hall's "confidence has grown" and that he "can contribute in multiple ways," including as an inside linebacker and on special teams. Hall has also been seeing some reps on the edge at the rush end position in practice. Smith also mentioned that Hall is a team player who "wants success for all involved."
Of course, as an offensive-minded coach, Smith has entrusted defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi with organizing and coordinating the defense and making the decisions on that side of the ball. Smith provides his input to Rossi on things like what offenses may be looking to do in certain situations and how the defense can potentially combat that.
Multiple team leaders emerging and team chemistry is building
Smith has been impressed with the leadership of sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles and his desire to build bonds with his teammates. He said Chiles is "authentic" and is an "inviter" and a "connector." Smith noted that the whole team has been working on getting to know each other better.
The head coach named several other guys on both sides of the ball who have "influence" over the team as leaders, such as sixth-year senior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, redshirt senior linebacker and Wisconsin transfer Jordan Turner, redshirt linebacker Cal Haladay and redshirt junior running back Nate Carter, among others.
As of now, Smith is pleased with the way his squad is progressing and working hard to come together as a team.
"No strong disappointments," Smith said when asked where his team stands right now. "I mean, I think they are buying in and working and trying. Same with the staff, kind of coming together, that part. We do know that it's a work in progress, and (we're) excited about the work on the day-to-day of becoming a tight-knit unit and a very competitive team, down-in and down-out."
In Smith's first year at MSU, it's no secret that Michigan State is laying the foundation for the future of the program. It may take some time to get things where they need to be, and there will almost certainly be bumps along the way, but Smith admitted that he is enjoying the building stage of the process.
"I have been (enjoying the building stage)," Smith said when asked about the rebuilding process. "It's kind of the mindset (of a) new adventure — implementing from the ground level of the work like that — I've really enjoyed that. Watching these coaches teach, coming together as a staff, really thinking through what we want to put the practice through. Watching these guys, players, go out and work, not even just practice, (but) walk-through, team meetings, position meetings, I enjoy it."
Smith also mentioned that there are "plenty of signs" that Michigan State is on the right track when it comes to building toward the future. He also noted that the way his coaching staff works together is something he has enjoyed seeing.
Smith said that Michigan State will have at least two scrimmages throughout fall camp, but it possible the team has more.
Full Jonathan Smith media availability session from Aug. 5, 2024
