Michigan State will have a new look offense this season with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and quarterback Aidan Chiles leading the way.

Chiles arrived on campus prior to spring practice to much fanfare and hype. The former four-star recruit out of high school has yet to start a game in college, but his dynamic ability at the position has people hopeful for the season.

To meet his potential, Lindgren has been challenging Chiles, now that he is the expected starter as opposed to the backup like he was last season at Oregon State.

“I think the maturity is something that we’ve challenged him (on),” Lindgren said. “He’s taken steps, we’re just looking for it more consistently. I think that’s something as he continues to go through camp, it’ll be something that we’re asking him to work on. It’s been cool to see him take those steps, but I think he can still continue to grow in that area.”

There is added pressure to becoming the starting quarterback. However, Chiles isn’t changing his mindset all too much heading into the season.

“At the end of the day, Smith knows, Lindgren knows, I play my best when I’m loose,” Chiles said. “If I’m cool and I’m relaxed, I can play ball. I mean the difference being a backup and starter, it’s a big change for sure. But, knowing the pressure’s on me, I can live and die with that. I’ll be alright. It is what it is. I’m just here to play ball.”