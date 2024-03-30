Entering play in Urbana-Champaign against No. 19 Illinois, the No. 18 Michigan State men’s tennis team knew it had the opportunity for a statement conference win on the road against a team it hadn’t beaten since March 24, 1997, a streak of 30 consecutive matches against the Illini. Over the last 30 years, Illinois has been at the top of the Big Ten men’s tennis standings, finishing first or second most of the time.

The Spartans were looking to get to 17-3 on the season, remain undefeated in Big Ten play at 3-0, and lock in not only an NCAA Tournament berth for only the second time in program history, but perhaps the right to host an NCAA regional in May in East Lansing for the first time ever.

Other than Ohio State – who is the No. 1 team in the country – Michigan State and Illinois are the only other Big Ten teams in the Top 40. After Saturday’s match, the Spartans and the Illini will be favored to win the rest of their matches – so this clash was for pole position to get the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and avoid playing the Buckeyes until the finals.

Indeed, there was a lot at stake for the green and white as Harry Judan’s guys looked to show they belong in the conversation both in the Big Ten, and nationally. A win at Illinois would validate the hype surrounding Michigan State and put the Spartans on an inside-track to finish Top 16 in the country and host an NCAA regional.

It didn’t, however, start out well for the Spartans, in their quest for a top-20 road victory.

In fact, it started out disastrously.

With the doubles point at stake, Illinois came out strong in front of its fans with Hunter Heck and William Mroz defeating Ronald Hohmann and Sebastien Collard, 6-4. Shortly afterwards, Kenta Miyoshi and Mathis Debru finished off Aristotelis Thanos and Graydon Lair, 6-4, rendering the Lucas Horve/Karlis Ozolins vs. Ozan Baris/Max Sheldon moot (the Spartans trailed 5-4 when Illinois clinched the doubles point).

Losing the doubles point introduced another level of difficulty for the Spartans to win the match, as they would have to win four of the six singles matches (each one is worth a point) in order to win the race to four points.

The home crowd was pumped as the Illini raced out to a 3-0 lead in the match as Illinois’ Hunter Heck defeated Ronald Hohmann by a score of 6-4, 7-5, and Kenta Miyoshi turned back MSU’s Sebastien Collard, 6-3, 0-6, 6-0.

Staring at a 3-0 deficit in a match in which the winner needed four points, the Spartans’ time tied atop the Big Ten standings seemed fleeting. There was no room to spare. Michigan State would need to sweep the final four singles matches to get it done.

SPOILER: they got it done.