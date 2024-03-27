Alan Haller: Saturday ‘will go down as one of the best days of my life’
Michigan State fans across the country who tuned in to the Big Ten Network at 5:30pm Saturday evening likely didn’t turn the channel until five and a half hours later, having witnessed both their gymnastics team and their hockey team win each program’s first ever postseason Big Ten championships in their respective sports, putting an emphatic exclamation point on their regular season Big Ten championships.
In East Lansing, many fans made the quick walk across Kalamazoo Street and witnessed both events in person.
History had been made.
Two championships won, on the same evening, on the same campus, with jubilant celebrations occurring less than 1,000 feet apart – one on ice, one on the gymnastics floor.
The amazing part of Saturday night wasn’t just *that* both teams won both events, it was *how* they won them – with the meet and the game both decided in the very final second of play.
Gabi Stephen's dismount off the beam.
Patrick Geary's shot from the left point.
One at Jenison Field House in front of a sold-out crowd for the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships, the other at Munn Ice Arena in front of a sold out crowd for the championship game of the Big Ten Ice Hockey Tournament.
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s athletic director, was present at both events, soaking it all in.
As the Spartan student-athletes celebrated their championships, he looked around at the crowds gathered, celebrating, and the athletes donning their championship gear, knowing that it was ultimate teamwork from his entire department that made this night possible.
“There (were) a lot of people who put a lot of effort into what happened on Saturday,” Haller said Monday afternoon in Jenison Field House, after watching the gymnastics selection show with the Michigan State gymnasts and coaches. “It wasn’t just simply going out and playing hard and winning. From our event management staff to facilities to our ticketing staff, everyone in our department had been working for this weekend for a long time.”
As he was explaining what Saturday night meant to him, he hesitated briefly, trying to check his emotions. A tear almost escaped. His eyes certainly welled up as he spoke.
“For it to culminate in two championships – you’re going to get me emotional here – it just means a lot,” Haller said. “It’s a big deal for our community, for our student-athletes, for the effort that everybody put in. I’m just very grateful to be a part of this.”
Before the gymnastics meet, Haller was spotted helping assist with taping up the steps leading to the beam, the apparatus on which the Spartans would clinch the championship two hours later.
After the meet was over, Haller was seen handing out the Big Ten championship hats and shirts to the gymnasts and their coaches.
“It was more than just winning,” Haller said Monday after the gymnastics team learned they would start their postseason run in Florida, participating in their third straight NCAA postseason, after finishing in the top 10 in the nation to end the regular season. “All of the effort that so many people put in place for it to end that way. It will go down as one of the best days of my life.”
Head coach Mike Rowe has turned around the gymnastics program in the last few years and head coach Adam Nightingale has done the same for the hockey program in just two years.
“The reason why I hired (Nightingale) is because he told me he would do it,” said Haller. “He told me he would turn this thing around. He didn’t put a timetable on it, but he told me in the interviews, ‘Alan, I can turn this thing around.’ And his confidence is what you see right now.”
Haller has watched as Nightingale has checked box after box after box in his rebuilding process, always moving quickly on to the next goal.
“When we won the title in Madison, he was ready to move on to the next thing,” Haller recalled. “Even Saturday (after the championship victory), he was ready to move on to the next thing. I was at the (NCAA Hockey) selection show (with the team) yesterday; he was ready to move on. He felt a sense of excitement and pride, but it’s not done for him. That’s what I love about him, and his team takes on that persona.”
Less than 24 hours apart, the hockey team and the gymnastics team gathered to see what their path to the Frozen Four and Nationals would look like. Over the next several weeks, both teams will put forth their best effort to continue this magical run. More memories are sure to come, but it will definitely be difficult to top this Saturday night in East Lansing, when both programs wrapped up their story book endings in epic fashion.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
