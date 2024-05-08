Ticket punched. Michigan State women’s golf sealed its spot in the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month by finishing in third place in the NCAA Regionals in East Lansing.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn46f77iPIFRpY2tldCBwdW5jaGVkPGJyPjxicj5NaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSB3b21lbuKAmXMgZ29sZiBpcyBoZWFkZWQgdG8gdGhlIE5DQUEgQ2hh bXBpb25zaGlwcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3REQW5wNjhQbnoi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90REFucDY4UG56PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vcDVqTmR3SUUwNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3A1ak5kd0lFMDc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4ODI4NjU2NDQ2MTY2Njc2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

The Spartans didn’t get off to a great start. They recorded a score of +3 on Monday. They followed that up with two straight days of scoring under par – -4 on Tuesday and -3 on Wednesday. “They played awesome (on Wednesday),” head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said after her team finished the third and final round of golf. “Just like we said yesterday, we’re going to play like Spartans today. And we certainly did.” Leila Raines was the top golfer this week for Michigan State. She had a total score of -6 throughout the three rounds, which placed her in fourth on the individual player leaderboard. On Wednesday, she posted a score of -3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWlsYSBSYWluZXMgZmluaXNoZXMgd2l0aCBhIHBhciB0byBrZWVw IGhlciBhdCAtMyBmb3IgdGhlIHJvdW5kLjxicj48YnI+UmFpbmVzIHJlY29y ZGVkIGEgdG91cm5hbWVudCBzY29yZSBvZiAtNiwgd2hpY2ggY3VycmVudGx5 IHBsYWNlcyBoZXIgaW4gZm91cnRoIHBsYWNlIG9uIHRoZSBpbmRpdmlkdWFs IGxlYWRlcmJvYXJkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbUtCU2FTaFBW NSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21LQlNhU2hQVjU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMv MTc4ODI3NzE4MjgxMDIwNjQxMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg OCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Leila, obviously being a senior, she always comes through when it matters,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “I can think of many occasions when she has. She just played great golf and she was comfortable at home.” Raines had the best score of any golfer this week on par five holes (-9). She also tallied the second most birdies of anyone with 15.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGFwcHJvYWNoIHNob3QsIExlaWxhIFJhaW5l cyBiaXJkaWVzIGhvbGUgdGhyZWUgdG8gZ2V0IHRvIC0zIGluIHRoZSB0aGly ZCByb3VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pxbFBlZVBBNW4iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KcWxQZWVQQTVuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0 YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODgy NTY5MjI2MjczNzUzNzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDgsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It feels amazing,” Raines said. “This what we worked all season for. The anticipation of it being at home and then just being able to pull it off like we wanted to is really rewarding.” That rewarding feeling was even more emphasized considering what happened just a few weeks ago at the Big Ten Championships. The Spartans blew an 11-stroke lead in the final round of that tournament, which costed them a conference title. “Every one of us, I feel like we deserve this one especially after what happened two weeks ago,” Katie Lu said. “And we took a lot of lessons out of that week at Big Tens and we put it all together this week.” Fast forward to this week and Michigan State finished above teams that were ranked higher than they were coming into regionals like Florida, Northwestern and Pepperdine. “It’s definitely a confidence booster knowing that we can beat all these awesome teams,” Lu said. “And it’s good momentum heading into California.” Lu was pretty consistent all week. She finished at -1 on Wednesday to end the tournament at even par.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXRpZSBMdSBmaW5pc2hlcyBoZXIgcm91bmQgYXQgLTEsIGhlciBi ZXN0IHNjb3JlIG9mIHRoZSB3ZWVrLjxicj48YnI+T25seSB0d28gbW9yZSBT cGFydGFucyBhcmUgb24gdGhlIGNvdXJzZS4gTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgY3Vy cmVudGx5IHNpdHMgaW4gc2Vjb25kIHBsYWNlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTlV1a3lVVDJqMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VdWt5VVQyajE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4ODI2OTk5NDQxNTEwNDQ0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lu was on the team last year that won regionals for the first time in program history, but advancing to the NCAA Championships this time around was a bit of a different feeling. “Last year, winning regionals for the first time in program history definitely was a highlight just because we made history as a team,” Lu said. “Just doing it here at home with so many supporters here and in front of so many Spartans definitely just makes it a lot more emotional and just so much fun seeing everyone support us.” For Slobodnik-Stoll, this will be a memory that will last. “It’s sometimes harder to play on your home course because it’s your home course and everyone expects it and everyone’s here watching and there’s just so many other different distractions that our team is not used to,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “To do it at Michigan State, to do it with so many fans and all of you (media) here, it means the world to us. Obviously, a great memory for us at Forest Akers.”

Final team leaderboard

Final team leaderboard. (Screenshot from Golfstat.com)

Round three individual scorecards

Round three individual scorecards. (Screenshot from Golfstat.com)

What's next?

Michigan State has sealed its spot in the national championships which will take place on May 17-22 in Carlsbad, California. The other four teams to qualify for the national championships from the East Lansing Regional were USC, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Pepperdine. “Last night, I texted our assistant and I said the feeling of wanting to be there (at the national championships), it never dies and it never ends because you are gonna get to take those players that are representing Michigan State and all they’ve done, and all they’ve worked for to the National Championship, which is the pinnacle of their career,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “And those are going to be memories that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives. It’s once again putting Michigan State on the map.” Last year, Michigan State missed the cut at the national championships by a mere four strokes. Slobodnik-Stoll thinks that this group can use that as a learning experience and motivation for this year’s national championships. “I think like the stinging and what happened last year the way we didn’t achieve our goal is going to be the motivation,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “What they did the past two days, they’re obviously going to be motivated to do as best as they can. And what we’ve been preaching to them all year is there is nothing that any of these other teams do that we don’t have. We just have to believe in ourselves and know that we can do it.”