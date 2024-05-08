Michigan State women's golf seals spot in NCAA Championships
Ticket punched.
Michigan State women’s golf sealed its spot in the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month by finishing in third place in the NCAA Regionals in East Lansing.
The Spartans didn’t get off to a great start. They recorded a score of +3 on Monday. They followed that up with two straight days of scoring under par – -4 on Tuesday and -3 on Wednesday.
“They played awesome (on Wednesday),” head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said after her team finished the third and final round of golf. “Just like we said yesterday, we’re going to play like Spartans today. And we certainly did.”
Leila Raines was the top golfer this week for Michigan State. She had a total score of -6 throughout the three rounds, which placed her in fourth on the individual player leaderboard. On Wednesday, she posted a score of -3.
“Leila, obviously being a senior, she always comes through when it matters,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “I can think of many occasions when she has. She just played great golf and she was comfortable at home.”
Raines had the best score of any golfer this week on par five holes (-9). She also tallied the second most birdies of anyone with 15.
“It feels amazing,” Raines said. “This what we worked all season for. The anticipation of it being at home and then just being able to pull it off like we wanted to is really rewarding.”
That rewarding feeling was even more emphasized considering what happened just a few weeks ago at the Big Ten Championships. The Spartans blew an 11-stroke lead in the final round of that tournament, which costed them a conference title.
“Every one of us, I feel like we deserve this one especially after what happened two weeks ago,” Katie Lu said. “And we took a lot of lessons out of that week at Big Tens and we put it all together this week.”
Fast forward to this week and Michigan State finished above teams that were ranked higher than they were coming into regionals like Florida, Northwestern and Pepperdine.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster knowing that we can beat all these awesome teams,” Lu said. “And it’s good momentum heading into California.”
Lu was pretty consistent all week. She finished at -1 on Wednesday to end the tournament at even par.
Lu was on the team last year that won regionals for the first time in program history, but advancing to the NCAA Championships this time around was a bit of a different feeling.
“Last year, winning regionals for the first time in program history definitely was a highlight just because we made history as a team,” Lu said. “Just doing it here at home with so many supporters here and in front of so many Spartans definitely just makes it a lot more emotional and just so much fun seeing everyone support us.”
For Slobodnik-Stoll, this will be a memory that will last.
“It’s sometimes harder to play on your home course because it’s your home course and everyone expects it and everyone’s here watching and there’s just so many other different distractions that our team is not used to,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “To do it at Michigan State, to do it with so many fans and all of you (media) here, it means the world to us. Obviously, a great memory for us at Forest Akers.”
Final team leaderboard
Round three individual scorecards
What's next?
Michigan State has sealed its spot in the national championships which will take place on May 17-22 in Carlsbad, California. The other four teams to qualify for the national championships from the East Lansing Regional were USC, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Pepperdine.
“Last night, I texted our assistant and I said the feeling of wanting to be there (at the national championships), it never dies and it never ends because you are gonna get to take those players that are representing Michigan State and all they’ve done, and all they’ve worked for to the National Championship, which is the pinnacle of their career,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “And those are going to be memories that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives. It’s once again putting Michigan State on the map.”
Last year, Michigan State missed the cut at the national championships by a mere four strokes. Slobodnik-Stoll thinks that this group can use that as a learning experience and motivation for this year’s national championships.
“I think like the stinging and what happened last year the way we didn’t achieve our goal is going to be the motivation,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “What they did the past two days, they’re obviously going to be motivated to do as best as they can. And what we’ve been preaching to them all year is there is nothing that any of these other teams do that we don’t have. We just have to believe in ourselves and know that we can do it.”