Michigan State women’s golf played better than any other team on the course on Tuesday at the NCAA Regionals in East Lansing. After a first round highlighted by 17 birdies, yet several mistakes which left them outside the top five, the Spartans bounced back with a team score of -4 in the second round. That leaves Michigan State in fourth place heading into the third and final round on Wednesday. The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships later this month. “It was a lot better,” 27th year head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said after her team finished up its round on hole 18. “I felt a little bit better walking off the 18th green (today).” Slobodnik-Stoll’s team shot seven strokes better than it did on Monday in round one. Leila Raines accounted for a good portion of that improvement. She shot five strokes better in round two than she did in round one. “It went really well for me today,” Raines said after shooting four under par. “I hit some really good iron shots and was able to make some longer putts today. That eagle on 13 obviously helped a lot. Had a few bogeys, obviously on the par threes we don’t really want those, but grinded to get back and get some pars and birdies on the back nine.” Raines had five birdies in addition to the eagle to propel her to the lowest score of any golfer on Tuesday.

The eagle on hole No. 13 gave Raines some added confidence heading into the final five holes. “It definitely relieves some stress,” Raines said about the eagle. “You have a little bit of a cushion there and just knowing that you have some getable holes coming up.” The putter really seemed to be working for Raines and the stats back that up. After 36 holes of golf, Raines has the best score of anyone on par five holes (-6). She also has the second most birdies of anyone with 10. “When Leila (Raines) gets the putter going, that’s when she starts making birdies,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “Leila had a day that she’s capable of doing and sometimes she shoots even and we know that she could have shot 4-under. And today she shot 4-under, but she’s probably going to tell me that she could have shot 7-under.” Raines pointed out that she minimized mistakes on Tuesday, which also helped her shoot an impressive 68. “For me, I was just a little bit more consistent,” Raines added. “I didn’t have a few bad misses, as I had yesterday.” Michigan State was more consistent as a team in round two. One of the models of that consistency is Brooke Biermann. After shooting even par with 14 pars, two birdies and two bogeys in round one, Biermann followed that up by shooting 17 pars and one birdie in round two. She finished with the second lowest score for the Spartans with a -1. Biermann has the most pars of any golfer so far in this tournament (31). Paula Balanzategui was also more consistent throughout the round. After four bogeys and a triple bogey on Monday, Balanzategui only had three bogeys on Tuesday. She ended the round with an even 72.

After recording a +9 score yesterday, Valentina Rossi was replaced in the lineup by Shannon Kennedy. Rossi’s score was not added to Michigan State’s team score because only the best four of five scores count toward the team score. Kennedy’s score of +2 was not added to Michigan State’s team score today; however, she did seem prepared despite not playing in the first round on Monday. “We told her from the start ‘be ready, you could be put in at any time,’” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “And I can tell you that Shannon is always ready to play. That’s just who Shannon Kennedy is.” Kennedy might’ve had the highlight of the day for the Spartans. She had a chip-in eagle on the 13th hole. Through two rounds of golf, Michigan State has the most eagles of any team with three. One of the other highlights on the day was Katie Lu’s back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18. That allowed the Spartans to jump from fifth place to sole possession of fourth place over Florida. Lu finished the round with a score of +1. “I mean that’s what they’re trained for,” Slobodnik-Stoll said about Lu delivering in the big moment. “Now, whether they execute every time, we’re not sure. These kids want to play on tour and we need to train them. If they’re winning an LPGA Championship, what’s that like? What’s it like to be in front of a crowd?” Michigan State’s team score in round two of -4 puts the Spartans at -1 for the tournament (they shot +3 in round one). They sit one stroke ahead of Florida and four strokes ahead of sixth-placed Denver. Considering the mistakes made in round one, it’s impressive that Michigan State only sits five strokes behind the first-placed USC Trojans.

Team leaderboard after round two. (Screenshot from Golfstat.com)

Raines’ score of -4 on Tuesday was the best score of any Spartan so far. Michigan State will go with the same five of Balanzategui, Biermann, Kennedy, Lu, and Raines in the final round on Wednesday.

Individual scorecards from round two. (Screenshot from Golfstat.com)

The Spartans will tee off in the third round at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They will play alongside Florida and Denver as they look to remain in the top five and advance to the NCAA Championships. “We’re just going to play like Spartans tomorrow and do the best we can and see how the chips fall,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We can only control what we can do and obviously they’re feeling very confident in what they’re doing and what they’re capable of. And I can tell you this, I know we all want to be in California in two weeks.”