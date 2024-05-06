Day one of the East Lansing Regional is in the books and Michigan State women’s golf finished the round tied for the most birdies of any team with 17.

However, some mistakes cost the Spartans, especially on the par three and par four holes, as they ended the day tied for sixth place.

“I think we certainly had enough birdies to do what we needed to do,” 27th year head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “And then we made a lot of mistakes, I would say, on holes that we should be able to play better than that with it being our home course.”

The course was playing a bit slower than the Spartans thought, partly due to the rain in recent days, which may have caused some trouble for the golfers. What also caused some trouble was a mistake on the final hole of the round for Paula Balanzategui.

She hit the wrong ball on her second shot on the par three ninth hole and was forced to take a two-stroke penalty. Balanzategui ended up finishing the hole with a triple bogey, dropping her score from -1 to +2.

Balanzategui had the best score out of the five Spartans until she got the triple bogey on the ninth hole. Her round began with three straight bogeys, but she settled in with five birdies throughout the round.

“I think she played great,” Slobodnik-Stoll said about Balanzategui. “Again, she started out a little (shaky) and then made enough birdies to get herself right back into it.”

The team, in general, started out a little shaky. The five Spartans had a total of seven bogeys on holes 10, 11 and 12.

They began to rally back near the end of their first nine holes. Katie Lu had an eagle on the par five 17th hole. Balanzategui had birdies on the 17th and 18th hole. Leila Raines had three straight birdies to end her first nine holes of the round.